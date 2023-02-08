Read full article on original website
tmpresale.com
Chicagos musical in Tucson, AZ Aug 15th, 2023 – presale code
The Chicago pre-sale password everyone has been looking for is available now! For a very short time you can acquire your performance tickets ahead of anyone else!. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will the chance come up to score Chicago tickets during a presale like this?
Big economic impact expected for Gem Show's big weekend
The most recent study in 2019 by FMR Associates estimates the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings in $131 million in direct economic impact to the Tucson region.
KOLD-TV
Dinosaurs invading Pima County Fairgrounds Feb. 10-12
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The world’s largest and most popular dinosaur attraction is back in southern Arizona. Jurassic Quest at the Pima County Fairgrounds returns Friday, Feb. 10, after a year for hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family. Organizers say people can enjoy the expanded...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation
Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson working to connect mid-town and southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from midtown, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be finalized the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
Theft at public gem show brings security concerns for vendors
One booth experienced a theft earlier this week of a high-priced knife. Here's how other vendors are feeling about security.
azbigmedia.com
Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season
I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Links project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
lovinlife.com
Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport
The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
thisistucson.com
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉
Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
Flying Magazine
Why Are Horses Going To Pull an Airplane Through a Parade?
The wrecked RV-10 fuselage that will be loaded onto a parade float wagon arrives in the new building of the Pima Community College Aviation Technology building. [Courtesy: Jessica Cox]. My hometown, Tucson, is known in aviation as one of the best aircraft museums in the country. It is also home...
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
thisistucson.com
A foodie road trip to Oracle, Oro Valley and Marana: 47 restaurants in northwest Tucson
As metro Tucson spreads into the foothills and valleys north of the city center, it has taken restaurants some time to catch up to the population trend. On social media, I most often see requests for food recommendations on the edges of the Tucson metro: east of Houghton, south to Sahuarita and north to Marana.
biztucson.com
La Posada Begins Construction on New Senior Living Community in Oro Valley
La Posada has announced the groundbreaking of a new campus in Oro Valley, an expansion of its award-winning senior living community at La Posada at Green Valley. The La Posada at Pusch Ridge Life-Plan Community will be located at First Avenue and Lambert Lane, west of North Oracle Road. Much of the initial site work has been completed on the 80-acre parcel, which was selected as an ideal setting for the new community with spectacular views of the Pusch Ridge Mountains.
The Dunbar Pavilion honors the past of the Black community in Tucson
Barbara Lewis is a Tucson Dunbar School alumni and she has a goal to preserve the history in the buildings and educate the community.
Mom calls for safer roads in Tucson
It’s a problem that has only gotten worse in recent years. Pima County was recently identified as one of the deadliest counties for traffic crashes.
