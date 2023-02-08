Read full article on original website
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
One Suspect Arrested; One Suspect Fled; Drugs & Firearm Seized in Princeton, Maine
The Maine State Police Northern Field Troop have arrested a 25-year-old man in Princeton after two recent robberies. Another suspect remains at large. On February 1, Troopers attempted to stop two people who were walking in the small town. One of the two individuals fled on foot and one of them, Isaac Collins from Princeton, stopped for police.
wabi.tv
Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday. Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021. Jerrell also lied to a...
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested in Old Town
OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
wabi.tv
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport man faces up to 30 years, $1 million fine following guilty plea for PPP loan fraud
PORTLAND — Rockport resident and former Planning Board member Mark X. Haley II pleaded guilty today, Feb. 8, in U.S. District Court in Portland to a bank fraud scheme in which he filed nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received over $1 million in fraud proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine, in a news release.
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
WPFO
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government. A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside. “The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wabi.tv
‘Maine-grown’ podcast shares stories and hopes to help solve cases
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Crime podcasts are very popular around the country. But, what about one that covers cases in Maine?. In a quiet corner of Newport, there is a lot of digging going on. But, not in the ground. Through articles, photos, and other pieces of information. Kristen Seavey...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name
A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Ellsworth American
Alice C. Lippert
Alice C. Lippert, 95, passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at a local hospital. She was born June 28, 1927, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Charlotte Cleveland and Frank Stack and later, Thomas W. Hampton.
