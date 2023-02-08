ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

7 displaced in VB house fire

Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd. Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman

A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – Get to know local Black History with the ‘heroes and history’ walking tour. The tours are every Saturday at 11 a.m. During Black History Month, Historic Emanuel A.M.E on North Street will open its doors to tour the sanctuary. Participants can learn...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

