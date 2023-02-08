Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
7 displaced in VB house fire
Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd. Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman
A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
Princess Cruises plans 5-day excursions to Virginia's Historic Triangle
The cruises will be five days long on the Island Princess and Emerald Princess ships, holding 2,200 to 3,080 guests
WAVY News 10
1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects and...
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
WAVY News 10
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
WAVY News 10
Water main break closes Hampton intersection
A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
Plans to develop former Lincoln Park Housing site in Hampton move forward
A proposed $130 million project in Hampton is getting a green light. The 23-acre piece of land has been sitting empty since the Lincoln Park Housing Development was torn down in 2016.
WAVY News 10
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
Newport News mother seeks new pharmacy after CHKD's Hague Pharmacy closes its doors
NORFOLK, Va. — The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters once served as a second home for Michelle Moore and her daughter Mia. "We were up there pretty frequently," said Moore. "Mia was diagnosed with DIPG brain cancer...considered terminal at diagnosis. She was just a little under two and a half."
'Junk fees' disappearing? How it could save Hampton Roads' residents money
You might notice extra charges when you buy concert tickets or book a hotel room. They’re known as ‘junk fees.’ President Biden is proposing to get rid of those surcharges and help people save money.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty
A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
WAVY News 10
Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – Get to know local Black History with the ‘heroes and history’ walking tour. The tours are every Saturday at 11 a.m. During Black History Month, Historic Emanuel A.M.E on North Street will open its doors to tour the sanctuary. Participants can learn...
Virginia Beach cat Ollie wants your vote!
Ollie is currently competing in an online contest on KingPet.com, and he's performing very well. Voting ends tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Comments / 0