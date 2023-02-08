ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Plane, bus collide at LAX, sending 4 people to hospital

LOS ANGELES — Five people were injured at Los Angeles International Airport when a jet and a shuttle bus collided on the tarmac Friday night, sending four of those people to the hospital. It was the latest in a string of recent accidents and near misses at U.S. airports...
