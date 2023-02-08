ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Catron, Missouri

NEW MADRID, MO — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Catron, Missouri Thursday night. Local 6 went to the New Madrid Historical Museum Friday. Museum Director Jeff Grunwald said Thursday's quake was the 11th our area has seen in February, but this was the first "shaker" of 2023.
CATRON, MO
kbsi23.com

Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
CATRON, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman

(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo

Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
JACKSON, MO
waynecojournalbanner.com

Piedmont Man Injured in Rollover

A young Piedmont man was injured Monday morning in a rollover. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Highway 34, two miles east of Piedmont. Ian R. Abrams, 20, was eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Camero. The Highway Patrol said Abram’s car ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
PIEDMONT, MO
KFVS12

Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12

Jackson High School names new head football coach

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The next Jackson High School head football coach will be Ryan Nesbitt. Jackson R-2 School District made the announcement Friday morning, February 10. The school board approved Nesbitt as the new head football coach for the 2023-2024 school year. They said Nesbitt has served as the...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff

He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. New details...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Man accused of raping child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
PARAGOULD, AR

