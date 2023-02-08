Read full article on original website
Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Catron, Missouri
NEW MADRID, MO — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Catron, Missouri Thursday night. Local 6 went to the New Madrid Historical Museum Friday. Museum Director Jeff Grunwald said Thursday's quake was the 11th our area has seen in February, but this was the first "shaker" of 2023.
The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry
The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.
Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
New Madrid Fault Registers Strongest Quake of 2023 Thursday Night
After a very small quake swarm earlier this week, the New Madrid Fault has just registered its strongest quake of 2023 so far. While not even close to being strong enough to cause real damage, it's worth paying attention to. At approximately 9:10pm Thursday night, the USGS initially reported a...
M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
Piedmont Man Injured in Rollover
A young Piedmont man was injured Monday morning in a rollover. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Highway 34, two miles east of Piedmont. Ian R. Abrams, 20, was eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Camero. The Highway Patrol said Abram’s car ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
Jackson High School names new head football coach
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The next Jackson High School head football coach will be Ryan Nesbitt. Jackson R-2 School District made the announcement Friday morning, February 10. The school board approved Nesbitt as the new head football coach for the 2023-2024 school year. They said Nesbitt has served as the...
MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. New details...
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
Man accused of raping child
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
