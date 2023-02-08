Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Semi vs. Ford Truck Blocks 5th Street
Traffic on 5th Street in Eureka is snarled this morning, February 9 after a traffic accident around 8:45 a.m. has led to the closure of two lanes of traffic. Scanner traffic indicates a non-injury collision has occurred on 5th Street near the D Street intersection between a “fully loaded” semi-truck and a white, Ford Super-Duty truck.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
kymkemp.com
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
kymkemp.com
Fuel Hazard Reduction Burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek Watersheds
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct fuel hazard reduction burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek watersheds on Thursday 2/9. Please note that smoke may be visible throughout the area. This burning is being conducted in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Green Diamond staff will be on site conducting and monitoring burning activities.
kymkemp.com
Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers
Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
kymkemp.com
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
krcrtv.com
Retired Humboldt Sheriff Gary Philp dies on Feb. 6
EUREKA, Calif. — Retired Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp died yesterday surrounded by his family. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced today on Facebook and recognized Philp for his 38 years of service in law enforcement. He served as Humboldt County's elected sheriff for eight years, from 2002 to...
North Coast Journal
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Says They Are Working to Help Customers Deal With the Impacts of Increased Energy Costs
PG&E trucks in the Garberville area in 2021. [Photos from PG&E]Press release from PG&E:. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are seeing much higher energy bills this winter. PG&E knows that’s a challenge for many customers and is sharing why bills are higher and how the company is supporting its customers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
kymkemp.com
Blue Ox Millworks Honored for Historical and Restorative Significance
Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a permanent historical plaque recognizing their historic significance in a ceremony hosted by The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Blue Ox Millworks has served Eureka and Humboldt County since 1973, originally opening as a...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Crab cake cook-off results from Fort Bragg, foodie art in Mendocino, a new food truck in Boonville, and more tasty news bites.
After a break in January, I’m excited to return with the first Mendocino Flavors column of 2023! While I did not make a New Year’s resolution, one of my goal’s this year is to eat and drink more delicious things from small businesses countywide. I hope you’ll join me in achieving that goal! Read on for the latest food and beverage news.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta
On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
Willits News
MCSO: Ukiah man dies in Mendocino County Jail hours after arrest
A Ukiah man died in the Mendocino County Jail just a few hours after he was booked into the facility Tuesday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, the 64-year-old man was “intoxicated” when he was booked at the jail around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7, after having been arrested on suspicion of “possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse disposal in state water, and a violation of parole.” The man was reportedly on parole for “failure to register as a Sex Registrant.”
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Comments / 0