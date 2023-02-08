Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.

1 DAY AGO