Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
F1 Won't Consider Red Bull-Ford a New Engine Supplier in 2026
Last week, Red Bull and Ford announced a partnership for the American automaker to join Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), however, has poured a little rain on the Red Bull-Ford parade. International motorsport’s governing body has deemed the partnership not to be a new power unit manufacturer, which curtails benefits given to new entrants.
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
Jalopnik
This One-of-a-Kind Bentley Conversion is the World’s Rarest EV
If you’ve not heard of it before, Lunaz Design is an EV-conversion company based near Silverstone in the UK. The shop will take in your classic car, pack it full of batteries and send you out onto the road in a car you can happily drive in Central London without attracting the wrath of its new Ultra Low Emission Zone fees.
Jalopnik
Honda's Continued Chip Woes Will Hit North America Hardest
Honda’s setting up for a somewhat downbeat end to the fiscal year, General Motors has a chipmaker to call its own, for now, and Volvo is the latest automaker that’s said it won’t play Tesla’s games. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 10, 2023.
Jalopnik
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Comments / 0