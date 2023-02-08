ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘You don’t belong here’: Santos, Romney have tense exchange at State of the Union address

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFVPn_0kgQGSxx00

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, were caught on camera Tuesday at the State of the Union address engaged in a tense exchange just a few minutes before President Joe Biden’s speech.

>> Read more trending news

The exchange between the two began after Santos secured a seat along the aisle where Biden would be coming in. As Romney came into the chamber to take his seat, he passed Santos and the two spoke.

George Santos facing House ethics probe, Kevin McCarthy confirms

“You don’t belong here,” Romney appeared to say. “You ought to be embarrassed,” a Romney continued.

Santos said, “Go tell that to the 142,000 that voted for me.”

Romney called Santos an “ass” and then turned and headed to his seat.

“You’re a bigger ass----,” Santos responded.

“I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney said afterward to reporters.

The exchange was seen on the pool camera in the chamber and sparked comments on social media.

Romeny called Santos a “sick puppy,” and said he should resign. Santos is under a House ethics investigation for allegedly lying during his campaign.

“Given the fact that he’s under an ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney continued with reporters.

“He says he, you know, that he embellished his record. Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-. Lying is saying you graduated from a college that you didn’t even attend, and he shouldn’t be in Congress.”

Following the speech, Santos tweeted about Romney, “You will NEVER be PRESIDENT.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
118K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy