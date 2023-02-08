Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
CPD: Arrest made in hit and run crash on Ashley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning. The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury. The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. […]
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
live5news.com
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
abcnews4.com
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
WPBF News 25
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
How might the jury be feeling as Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues?
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A bomb threat called in to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday forced a hold on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial for several hours. With the trial now in its third week – and could not continue for several more weeks – one attorney who is familiar with the case explains […]
