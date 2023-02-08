ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Arrest made in hit and run crash on Ashley Point Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning. The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury. The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WPBF News 25

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC

Community Policy