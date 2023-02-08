Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
