927thevan.com
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
927thevan.com
Bicyclist Hospitalized after Pedaling in Front of a Motor Vehicle on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A 26-year-old Holland man was injured in a Saturday afternoon collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the parking lot...
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
927thevan.com
Narcotics Bust In South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – Sheriff Daniel E Abbott reports Thursday afternoon around 2 o’clock, the Van Buren County Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance in South Haven at the Walmart parking lot. A Detective observed a narcotic transaction take place between subjects in the parking lot. Detectives requested local South Haven Officers to assist in making a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. South Haven Police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle that led officers into a pursuit.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
927thevan.com
Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
927thevan.com
Sheriff’s Office now says disappearance of Portage mother of eight being investigated as a homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley of Portage is now being investigated as a murder. Kelley is the mother of eight kids and has not been seen since December 10 of last year, with a cousin finding her car burning on East Michigan Avenue near Sprinkle Road the next day.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
