ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Narcotics Bust In South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – Sheriff Daniel E Abbott reports Thursday afternoon around 2 o’clock, the Van Buren County Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance in South Haven at the Walmart parking lot. A Detective observed a narcotic transaction take place between subjects in the parking lot. Detectives requested local South Haven Officers to assist in making a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. South Haven Police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle that led officers into a pursuit.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy