Baltimore, MD

The Ravens and Dunkin' Donuts are showing love for Valentine's Day

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On February 9th, the Baltimore Ravens will be traveling to select Dunkin’ Donuts Baltimore locations. Ravens mascot Poe, other staff members and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will be delivering “Poegrams” which will have Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day heart shaped donuts, including the Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut, alongside freshly brewed coffee.

Plenty of people will feel the love from the Ravens and Dunkin’ Donuts, as they look to spread holiday cheer. Here are the list of locations that the Ravens and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will be visiting on February 9th:

8 – 8:30 a.m. Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

8:50 – 9:20 a.m. Van Bokkelen Elementary School

10 – 10:30 a.m. Ulman House

2 – 2:30 p.m. Autumn Lake Waugh Chapel

2:45 – 3 p.m. Anne Arundel County Fire Headquarters

3:30 – 4 p.m. Autumn Lake at Spa Creek

The Ravens have long been known to help in the community, with this being another wonderful example of the organization giving back. This event is closed to the general public.

