Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Related
Bustle
Cardi B & Penn Badgley’s Friendship Timeline Proves She’s The Biggest You Stan
Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?
'You People' actor Andrew Schulz says his costars Jonah Hill and Lauren London had a fake CGI kiss
"In the final scene, they don't even kiss," comedian Andrew Schulz said on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast. "It's CGI. Swear to god."
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'
50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Angela Bassett Said Her Agents Wanted Her to Turn Down ‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’
While she is currently nominated for an Oscar for playing mother to a different kind of dynasty, one of the roles that made Angela Bassett a screen icon was matriarch Katherine Jackson in the 1992 miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” a job she said she was advised not to take. During an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9 to accept the 38th annual Montecito Award, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress sat down for a career-spanning conversation with the festival’s executive director Roger Durling and revealed that she was in the middle of auditioning for...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”
Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
Priscilla Presley Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Casting as Elvis Presley in New Netflix Project
Following the news that Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix’s animated series Agent Elvis, Priscilla Presley is now sharing her thoughts about the news. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. In her latest Instagram post, Presley stated...
Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
Remember When Miranda Lambert Made Her Acting Debut on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?
Miranda Lambert is ultra-confident, but she had to put that on the back burner for her acting debut. Lambert played an actress named Lacey Ford who is sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer in an episode of Law & Order: SVU titled "Father's Shadow," which aired on Feb. 8, 2012. Michael McKean played the producer, and Harry Connick Jr. was also on hand in a recurring role as Executive ADA David Hade, a straight-shooting prosecutor.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Matthew McConaughey Says A Fortuneteller Told Him To Take This Smash-Hit Movie Role
"It is going to be a blast ... and it is going to make a bunch of money," the clairvoyant purportedly said.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Popculture
Matthew McConaughey Taking on the Role of Elvis Presley
Matthew McConaughey will be taking on the role of Elvis Presley in Netflix's upcoming adult animated series about the iconic King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Agent Elvis. The Oscar-winning actor is also executive producing the series alongside co-creator Priscilla Presley, while Archer's Mike Arnold serves as its head writer and showrunner.
John Travolta Channels Danny Zuko In Super Bowl Ad With Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Tell me about it, stud.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Matthew McConaughey becomes next star to take on Elvis, this time as a secret agent
Matthew McConaughey is taking on The King in Netflix’s forthcoming animated adult series Agent Elvis. On Monday (6 February), the streamer announced McConaughey’s casting on Twitter, along with its first official sneak peek.“Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero – now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!” the post read. “Matthew @McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Premieres March 2023.”The show will follow Elvis, who’s a lucrative singer by day, turned secret government super-spy by night. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible. All...
Nicole Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to life
The screen icons are slated to executive produce the show, titled Kay Scarpetta, with Nicole starring in the title role and Jamie Lee, 64, starring as her sister Dorothy
‘Ripley’ Showtime Limited Series Starring Andrew Scott Moving To Netflix
EXCLUSIVE: Ripley, an upcoming Showtime drama starring Andrew Scott, has found a new home at Netflix. Deals are still being finalized but the limited series from The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels, is headed to the global streamer, I hear. Reps for Netflix and Showtime declined comment. The relocation happened pretty fast over the last few days, sources said. When Deadline revealed last week that another upcoming Showtime series, drama Three Women, was being shopped after the network had opted not to proceed with it ahead of its integration into Paramount+,...
Comments / 0