Ravens select QB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There has been plenty of discourse surrounding what the team could do with the selection, whether it be selecting an offensive talent, a defensive player or even trading the pick.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports went in an interesting direction with his choice for Baltimore, selecting University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. When explaining why, Stackpole mentioned the Ravens’ current situation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling Richardson an “eventual replacement” for Jackson.