Ravens select QB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There has been plenty of discourse surrounding what the team could do with the selection, whether it be selecting an offensive talent, a defensive player or even trading the pick.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports went in an interesting direction with his choice for Baltimore, selecting University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. When explaining why, Stackpole mentioned the Ravens’ current situation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling Richardson an “eventual replacement” for Jackson.

“The Ravens have been steadfast in their desire to keep Lamar Jackson. But does Jackson want to stay? In this scenario, Baltimore uses the franchise tag while drafting his eventual replacement in Anthony Richardson. They’re similar players, and who better for Richardson to learn from than one of the best running quarterbacks in NFL history?”

