WTVQ
Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill allowing teachers to misgender their transgender students. They plunged into the culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a colleague whose transgender son died. The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill Thursday. Transgender advocates...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union
Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda. Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
Sadly, Kentucky gets its first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as legislators target schools | Opinion
Linda Blackford: #BadBillWatch had to take a deep breath for Kentucky’s first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and yet another bill to use public school funding in private schools.
Lawmakers advance student pronouns bill ... in front of peer who lost transgender son
Less than two months after losing her transgender son to suicide, Sen. Karen Berg watched as her colleagues – some of whom, just weeks ago, offered condolences for her loss – voted for a bill that would allow Kentucky teachers to misgender their students. It was important for her to know the Republican-dominated Senate Education Committee knew she was watching, she told reporters later. ...
WTVQ
House Oversight chairman requests trove of documents from Hunter, James Biden
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Oversight Chair James Comer sent his first official request for documents to President Joe Biden’s brother James and the president’s son Hunter Thursday. His committee is investigating the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and whether the Biden involved Joe Biden in any of...
WLKY.com
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
Bi-partisan group of Kentucky lawmakers undertake legislations that would increase school accountability
Among the measures Kentucky legislators are three that would enable Kentucky students to hold their schools accountable. House Bills 161 and 136 and Senate Bill 22 build on the bipartisan progress Kentucky has already made to ensure students have a seat at the education policy decision-making table. “The Kentucky Student...
GOP candidate Craft rails against Ky. education department
Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky's Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters.
Kentucky judge strikes down a gun law that bans them in domestic violence cases
Saying it violates the Second Amendment rights of gun owners, a federal judge in Kentucky has struck down the law that bans subjects of domestic violence orders from buying or possessing firearms. Advocates for victims of domestic violence say the ruling will put them and others at risk. “Research and data clearly demonstrate that...
What Kentucky congressmen said about Biden's State of the Union
U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey went to his first State of the Union address Tuesday − an experience he called "incredible," as President Joe Biden spoke to a room filled with freshman lawmakers like him as well as high-level officials (including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was underwhelmed by the speech). "You...
How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
