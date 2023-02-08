ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill allowing teachers to misgender their transgender students. They plunged into the culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a colleague whose transgender son died. The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill Thursday. Transgender advocates...
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Courier Journal

Lawmakers advance student pronouns bill ... in front of peer who lost transgender son

Less than two months after losing her transgender son to suicide, Sen. Karen Berg watched as her colleagues – some of whom, just weeks ago, offered condolences for her loss – voted for a bill that would allow Kentucky teachers to misgender their students.  It was important for her to know the Republican-dominated Senate Education Committee knew she was watching, she told reporters later.  ...
