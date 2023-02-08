Ms. Cheap: Nashville Zoo’s Souper Bowl Food Drive exchanges free tickets for donations

Read full article on original website
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
Nashville Black Market returns with fourth annual Black History Month Expo
The Black History Month Expo returns this weekend! Saturday doors will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
wgnsradio.com
Sherrill Stratford Named New Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its Director of Volunteer, Recruitment, and Community Engagement. Stratford will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive volunteer mentor (Big) recruitment strategies. “We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,”...
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
You can now borrow tools, household items from Nashville Public Library
Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new “Library of Things" program.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville
(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee
The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
mainstreetmaury.com
New owners take over The Factory at Columbia
What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
moderncampground.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Set to Host Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival in May
The annual Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival (TMMR) is back and better than ever this year, with a lineup of talented musicians and thrilling motorcycle events at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. During the event, camping and music will merge, as campers will have a range of...
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
