Ms. Cheap: Nashville Zoo’s Souper Bowl Food Drive exchanges free tickets for donations

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO