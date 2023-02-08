Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Related
KSLA
Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and firearms allegedly in his possession. On Feb. 9, agents with CPSO’s Narcotics Unit and DEA task force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
Deputies arrest person of interest in Horatio shooting
Sevier County deputies arrested a person of interest that was missing for four days after a woman was shot Sunday.
easttexasradio.com
Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges
Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
Update:Sevier County Sheriff Looking for Female ‘Person of Interest’ in Shooting
Update: February 10 - The suspect has been found and in custody. Sevier County Sheriff's office along with Arkansas State Police and Special Agents are looking for a female 'Person of Interest' in a recent shooting. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office made the announcement this week after they were called...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
magnoliareporter.com
Man missing from Genoa area of Miller County
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was last known to have been at 580 Private Road 1220, near Miller County Road 295. He has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday. He...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
East Texas man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced for selling pills laced with fentanyl
TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug crimes, including distributing pills laced with fentanyl. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, in July 2022, officers received information a man was reportedly selling pills laced with fentanyl from a house in the 500 block of Bowie St. Upon learning it was true, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found approximately 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
cenlanow.com
VERDICT: Caddo Parish man guilty of indecent behavior with juvenile under 13
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man found guilty on Tuesday of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 is now awaiting sentencing. Joshua Masters, 39, was found guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court after the child, the child’s mother, and the investigating officer testified.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
inforney.com
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0