Texarkana, AR

KSLA

Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and firearms allegedly in his possession. On Feb. 9, agents with CPSO’s Narcotics Unit and DEA task force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges

Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man missing from Genoa area of Miller County

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was last known to have been at 580 Private Road 1220, near Miller County Road 295. He has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday. He...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

CBS19

East Texas man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced for selling pills laced with fentanyl

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug crimes, including distributing pills laced with fentanyl. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, in July 2022, officers received information a man was reportedly selling pills laced with fentanyl from a house in the 500 block of Bowie St. Upon learning it was true, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found approximately 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier

The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
ktalnews.com

Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

