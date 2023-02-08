ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens TE Mark Andrews says he's willing to give QB Lamar Jackson his paycheck

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are currently in the midst of arguably their most important offseason in franchise history. First, they are looking to hiring a new offensive coordinator to help propel a lackluster passing game. The other priority is to work out a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was on Pro Football Talk Live at Super Bowl LVII and was asked when he goes to sleep at night if he has not a single doubt enter in his brain that Lamar will not be a Raven next year. Andrews said “No, I think Lamar is a Raven for life”, while also mentioning that he’d give Jackson his paycheck if he has to in order to have him back in Baltimore long term.

The comment made by Andrews shows how badly he wants Jackson back in Baltimore, as his 2018 draft mate has proven to be the lifeblood of the organization.

