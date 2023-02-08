Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change. Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones. But...
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
valleynewslive.com
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
valleynewslive.com
‘Not the best idea to steal a taxi’: Doyle’s Taxis react after cab stolen by passenger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cab drivers have endured many different issues over the years. However, for Doyle’s in Fargo, they’ve never had to deal with a passenger stealing a taxi before until recently. “It was silly to us that somebody would even think they could get...
wdayradionow.com
Two Ben Franklin Middle School students advance to state spelling bee competition
(Cass County, ND) -- Two Ben Franklin Middle School students will be headed to the State Spelling Bee in Bismarck following their Cass County win. Eighth grader Chinmay Gopi and Seventh Grader Luna Gasevic are advancing to the state tournament, and will be competing against 98 other competitors for the final spell-off. Another Ben Franklin Middle School student, Mia Heinrich, finished third place. The State champion will represent North Dakota in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
valleynewslive.com
Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a car drove into a Fargo business, damaging the building, Thursday night. Authorities were called to the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. around 5:35 p.m. Officers say the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Stoughton standout Griffin Empey announces commitment to North Dakota State
Stoughton senior Griffin Empey recently announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State University. Empey made his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 10. “First off, I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to help me achieve my dreams,” he wrote. “Second, I would like to thank coach Entz, coach Larson, coach Roehl and all the coaches at NDSU for believing in me. That being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
valleynewslive.com
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
thelesabre.com
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
ndsuspectrum.com
NDSU wrestlers extend streak, beat Oklahoma 21-12
Starting off with victories in four of the first five matches, including a first-period pin by the Bison’s DJ Parker, the North Dakota State University wrestling team continued its run through the Big XII wrestling conference with a 21-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night at Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Center.
valleynewslive.com
Truck crashes through window at Fargo business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
ndsuspectrum.com
Bison men’s basketball returns home following two-game skid
NDSU needs wins as Summit League tournament approaches. This past weekend, the Bison hit the road in hopes of bolstering their conference record against their rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State. The Herd did not, however, take home a win in either game and lost by just 14 points combined in the two games. In hopes of regaining traction, the Herd travels back home to take on the Denver Pioneers and Omaha Mavericks, who are eighth and ninth out of ten teams in the Summit League standings at this point.
fox9.com
Argument leads to gun pulling at Lund Boat Company in Otter Tail County, suspect restrained by employees
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees safely restrained an employee who pulled a gun on another at a boat company in Otter Tail County until police could arrive Thursday morning. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, police responded to an "active shooter" at the Lund Boat...
740thefan.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
