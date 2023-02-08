ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change. Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones. But...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Two Ben Franklin Middle School students advance to state spelling bee competition

(Cass County, ND) -- Two Ben Franklin Middle School students will be headed to the State Spelling Bee in Bismarck following their Cass County win. Eighth grader Chinmay Gopi and Seventh Grader Luna Gasevic are advancing to the state tournament, and will be competing against 98 other competitors for the final spell-off. Another Ben Franklin Middle School student, Mia Heinrich, finished third place. The State champion will represent North Dakota in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a car drove into a Fargo business, damaging the building, Thursday night. Authorities were called to the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. around 5:35 p.m. Officers say the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Stoughton standout Griffin Empey announces commitment to North Dakota State

Stoughton senior Griffin Empey recently announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State University. Empey made his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 10. “First off, I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to help me achieve my dreams,” he wrote. “Second, I would like to thank coach Entz, coach Larson, coach Roehl and all the coaches at NDSU for believing in me. That being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
thelesabre.com

Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting

Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
MOORHEAD, MN
ndsuspectrum.com

NDSU wrestlers extend streak, beat Oklahoma 21-12

Starting off with victories in four of the first five matches, including a first-period pin by the Bison’s DJ Parker, the North Dakota State University wrestling team continued its run through the Big XII wrestling conference with a 21-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night at Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Center.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Truck crashes through window at Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

Bison men’s basketball returns home following two-game skid

NDSU needs wins as Summit League tournament approaches. This past weekend, the Bison hit the road in hopes of bolstering their conference record against their rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State. The Herd did not, however, take home a win in either game and lost by just 14 points combined in the two games. In hopes of regaining traction, the Herd travels back home to take on the Denver Pioneers and Omaha Mavericks, who are eighth and ninth out of ten teams in the Summit League standings at this point.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
FARGO, ND

