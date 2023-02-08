ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Timberwolves are the only loser of the massive three-team deal

Los Angeles (25-30, 13th in Western Conference) added three complementary pieces that should be enough to move the Lakers into the West's top 10, if for no other reason than it weakens two teams directly ahead of them. Utah (27-29, 10th in Western Conference) will likely cut Russell Westbrook and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker

Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers

Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Officially Acquire Davon Reed & Three Second-Round Picks From Nuggets For Thomas Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired wing Davon Reed and three second-round picks from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for center Thomas Bryant. Reed is a former second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2017 but has spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets where he has been a fringe rotation player. He is a potential 3-and-D option but is most known for his shooting ability and is a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very entertaining trade deadline, making some moves that should lead them to compete for higher spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Purple and Gold seemed to be done after they failed to land Kyrie Irving, but their front office got to work and landed a couple of interesting pieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA

