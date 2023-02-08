ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

ccxmedia.org

Couple Creates Nostalgic Brookdale Mall Display

Jason Towley created a space in his home dedicated to his nostalgia for the place where he dated his wife, Brookdale Mall. “When we heard Brookdale was going to be demolished, we said ‘let’s drive by Brookdale and see it one last time,” remembers Towley. They found...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
FARGO, ND
Hungry Hong Kong

Jasper Hotel Fargo

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. We visited Fargo amidst their snowy winter season and were greeted by one of the cutest snow covered main streets. Jasper Hotel, located at the heart of the downtown Fargo, is the ideal luxurious choice when visiting the region. We loved the sleek and modern interiors, spacious and sumptuous guest rooms, and inviting lobby space complete with an open fire place.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Active shooter is stopped at factory in Otter Tail County

(New York Mills, MN)--Employees at a company in Minnesota are being hailed as heroes after they restrained an active shooter. It happened Thursday morning at a Lund boat factory in New York Mills in Otter Tail County. By the time police responded, the suspect had already been restrained. The suspect...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Truck crashes through window at Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted

Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Police investigating north Fargo robbery

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on 19th Avenue N. Officers were called to the store around 12:15 a.m. According to police, someone entered the store showing a handgun and demanding money. The person then fled on foot. A K-9...

