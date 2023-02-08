Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Couple Creates Nostalgic Brookdale Mall Display
Jason Towley created a space in his home dedicated to his nostalgia for the place where he dated his wife, Brookdale Mall. “When we heard Brookdale was going to be demolished, we said ‘let’s drive by Brookdale and see it one last time,” remembers Towley. They found...
kvrr.com
Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
Jasper Hotel Fargo
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. We visited Fargo amidst their snowy winter season and were greeted by one of the cutest snow covered main streets. Jasper Hotel, located at the heart of the downtown Fargo, is the ideal luxurious choice when visiting the region. We loved the sleek and modern interiors, spacious and sumptuous guest rooms, and inviting lobby space complete with an open fire place.
valleynewslive.com
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project. “Our hearts are in it and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
valleynewslive.com
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
wdayradionow.com
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Active shooter is stopped at factory in Otter Tail County
(New York Mills, MN)--Employees at a company in Minnesota are being hailed as heroes after they restrained an active shooter. It happened Thursday morning at a Lund boat factory in New York Mills in Otter Tail County. By the time police responded, the suspect had already been restrained. The suspect...
'We're thankful for the work that the staff did' | Employee arrested after shooting at Minnesota plant
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning. In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office said the suspect was an employee at...
valleynewslive.com
Truck crashes through window at Fargo business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
fergusnow.com
Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted
Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
valleynewslive.com
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
kfgo.com
Police investigating north Fargo robbery
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on 19th Avenue N. Officers were called to the store around 12:15 a.m. According to police, someone entered the store showing a handgun and demanding money. The person then fled on foot. A K-9...
