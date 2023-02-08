Read full article on original website
Thunderful Games announces puzzle platformer Astronimo
Astronimo, an upcoming puzzle and platformer indie from developer Coatsink, has just been revealed by publisher Thunderful Games with a brand-new trailer. A technical Beta, which supports online multiplayer, is available on Steam now. You can also wishlist the game on Steam today. Although a release window has not been...
Valorant announces Swiftplay will become permanent
Product manager Coleman Palm updated Valorant fans today with the huge announcement that the fresh new mode “Swiftplay” will officially leave Beta and become a permanent addition. The game mode was an instant hit, and it will be included permanently in patch 6.03. Here’s the full announcement from...
Dolores Entertainment announces Spectrolite console port
Spectrolite, a futuristic first-person platformer from developers Noel Hetei and Andor Valentiny, is finally going to be ported for all console platforms. A release window has not been confirmed, but the port is “coming soon” according to a new tweet from frequent port publisher Dolores Entertainment. Here’s the big announcement, which was accompanied by a gameplay trailer:
Dr Smart Space Adventure announced with gameplay trailer
Dr Smart Space Adventure, an upcoming learn and play indie from publisher RedDeerGames, has just released a new announcement trailer featuring gameplay. A release window has not been confirmed, but it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the full trailer on RedDeerGames’ official YouTube channel here:
Dating action game, Eternights, launches in summer of 2023
Eternights, is an upcoming hack-and-slash indie game by Korean developer and publisher, Studio Sai. The game is described to feature a unique blend of dating and action. Recently, Eternights is one of the four upcoming titles featured in the latest PlayStation Indie Spotlight announcements. Jae Yoo, the Game Director and Founder of Studio Sai, revealed some details regarding Eternights‘ gameplay. The game was also announced to be released in the early summer of 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Take a look Eternights Spring Update video, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:
Two Point Campus release new items and challenge mode for Valentine’s update
Two Point Campus has released The Valentine’s update as part of version 4.0 to celebrate the season of love. This update includes a slew of new Valentine’s-themed content, such as the new Cupid Challenge Mode, fresh new Valentine’s goods, and future Community Events. Check out the Two Point Campus – Valentine’s Day Update Launch Trailer from PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:
Huge Safari Cat Value & Price (February 2023) – Pet Simulator X
Pet Simulator X aka PSX is a popular collection game for Roblox. In this game, players embark on an adventure to collect coins, gems, and other valuable items. It offers a vast and colorful open world where players can explore different zones and interact with other players. One of the best parts is that you get to hatch eggs to collect new pets, each with its own unique abilities. The goal of the game is to become the ultimate pet collector by obtaining the rarest and strongest pets! If you’re curious about the value of the Huge Safari Cat, we’ll tell you what you can get for it in this guide.
Legends ReWritten Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (February 2023)
Roblox Legends Re:Written is an experience created by the developers at Scrumptious Studio. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Atomic Heart Director reveals game length and more
Atomic Heart is one of the most anticipated games of the year so far. With retro-shooter vibes and a unique setting in the ruins of a Soviet “City of Tomorrow,” Atomic Heat certainly has a lot for players to be excited about. Though much of the previews of...
A years worth of content for Halo Infinite’s Season 3 has been leaked
Halo Infinite is currently the premiere scene for competitive and casual Halo play online. Seeing thousands of players online each day, it’s little surprise that the game continues to receive support from the Devs in terms of balance updates and new seasonal content added to the game. For those...
Vampire Survivors Patch 1.3.0 Notes
Vampire Survivors Patch 1.3.0, The Chosen One, is live. Players will notice several updates, a new challenge stage, and three new achievements in this update. Some of the tweaks include the game remembering the skins you’ve been using for each character, and when you have one million gold, Eggman appears in Moongolow!
World of Stands Hamon update log & patch notes
Roblox World of Stands has released its new Hamon update on February 10th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Elemental Awakening Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (February 2023)
Roblox Elemental Awakening is an experience created by the developers at Elemental Awakening. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Roblox BedWars Gold Apple update log and patch notes
The BedWars Gold Apple update has been released on February 10th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Ironwood Studios debut Pacific Drive gets first look gameplay trailer
Pacific Drive, an upcoming driving survival game mashup from developer Ironwood Studios has just released a new gameplay trailer featuring a variety of mysteries and enemies. Although a release window has not been confirmed, the game is slated to launch this year. It will be available on PC and PlayStation. You can watch the full trailer on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel here:
Cookie Run: Kingdom reveals City of Wizards gameplay and story trailer
Cookie Run: Kingdom, the hit action RPG from developer and publisher Devsisters, has just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Episode 16. The new gameplay footage revealed Blueberry Pie voice lines, and a particular highlight was Cream Puff Cookie’s new Magic Candy. You can watch the full trailer on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official YouTube channel here:
Roblox Games Trello Links List (February 2023)
Roblox is a massively popular online gaming platform that allows users to create their own games and play games created by others. It was first released in 2006 and has since grown to have millions of active players around the world. The platform offers a wide range of experiences, from fast-paced action games to relaxing virtual worlds, making it appealing to players of all ages and interests. In addition to playing games, users can also customize their avatar and socialize with other players through the platform’s built-in messaging and friend system! If you want to learn more about a particular game, we’ve got a list of Roblox Trellos for you.
Best Roblox One Piece Games
One Piece is a popular Japanese manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets out to become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, he gathers a diverse crew of pirates and sets sail on a journey to find the legendary treasure known as “One Piece”. The series is known for its action-packed battles, humor, and heartwarming moments. With over 1000 episodes and counting, One Piece has become one of the longest-running and most beloved anime series of all time. It has also inspired numerous video games, films, and merchandise, making it a worldwide phenomenon. This is no wonder that the anime has become a huge hit with players on the Roblox platform.
Atomic Heart and Mount and Blade II coming to Xbox Gamepass in February
Xbox’s Gamepass allows players to gain access to a library of popular games, for the heavily discounted price of a monthly subscription. The games available to subscribers are on a rotating release schedule, meaning that new titles are announced all the time. New and popular titles are added all the time, giving subscribers the chance to experience their most anticipated titles so long as they keep their eyes on new releases.
Dead by Daylight dev update teases improved visuals and more
Dead by Daylight has just released an extensive new dev update, detailing major upcoming changes for the next update. This included Red Forest visual updates with preview images, better map rotations, and other improvements for quality of life. Here’s the big announcement from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter feed:
