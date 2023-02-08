Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
AC Milan 1-0 Torino: Olivier Giroud scores decisive goal to end seven-game winless run
AC Milan ended a seven-game winless run as Olivier Giroud's goal gave them a home Serie A victory over Torino. Giroud scored a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's cross from the left. Hernandez had a great opportunity to score a second for Milan but dragged a shot wide from Rafael...
Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Puts Brentford Contract Talks On Hold
Chelsea have interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and he has put his contract talks at Brentford on hold.
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
OFFICIAL: Thiago Silva Has Signed A New Deal At Chelsea
Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea keeping him at the club until 2024.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Torino, Wolfsburg visits Schalke
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. AC Milan is hoping the return of the mercurial Zlatan Ibrahimović will help it get over a miserable run when it hosts Torino — the team that knocked it out of the Italian Cup last month. The 41-year-old Ibrahimović has not played since undergoing a knee operation in May but could be on the bench against Torino. Milan is winless in seven matches and fell to a fourth straight defeat on Sunday, against Inter Milan in the city derby. That saw the defending champion slip to sixth in a tight battle for the Champions League places. Milan hosts Tottenham when this season’s Champions League resumes next week. Torino has only lost one of its league matches since that cup upset and that has pushed the team up to seventh, eight points behind Milan.
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Robson, Aberdeen, Dykes, Scotland, Rangers, Celtic
Interim boss Barry Robson is under serious consideration for the Aberdeen manager's job. (Record) Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes remains a major doubt for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers after his recent stay in hospital with pneumonia. (Sun) Rangers' January signing Todd Cantwell took advice from his now former Norwich City...
BBC
Premier League fantasy football tips: Which Arsenal players can you fit into your team?
You may remember last week I told you I wouldn't be switching one Arsenal player for another in my squad if that meant taking a four-point hit. Well, I've changed my mind!. The reason for that is that Arsenal have been handed another double gameweek. That comes in gameweek 25, when they will face Leicester and Everton, so I think the hit will be worth it in the long-term.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Postecoglou, Leeds, Beale, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains a strong candidate for the Leeds United managerial vacancy but former Celtic forward Andy Walker does not expect the Australian to leave Glasgow at this time. (Sun) Manager Michael Beale believes Rangers' disappointing Champions League campaign this season was down to many of the players...
Sam Kerr hits four as Chelsea thrash West Ham to set up final against Arsenal
A first-half hat-trick from four-goal Sam Kerr and goal and assist from Lauren James were the highlights in a masterclass from Chelsea, who booked a place in the Continental Cup final against Arsenal by thrashing West Ham. Emma Hayes had said her players were “very, very clear about how hard...
SB Nation
Klopp Engages with Jordan Henderson’s Critics, and with His Importance to Liverpool
Ahead of the Anfield derby on Monday, Jürgen Klopp spent some time in his pre-match press conference discussing the importance of his captain, Jordan Henderson, over his tenure, and on recent criticisms. Henderson has played a whopping 91 games for club and country since the start of the 2021/22...
SB Nation
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick...
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
BBC
Southend United: St John Ambulance ends cover over debts
St John Ambulance has said it will not staff any more home games at Southend United because of outstanding fees. The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan. St John Ambulance has not...
BBC
Scarlets: Tonga's Kalamafoni to leave for France at end of season
Powerful Tonga number eight Sione Kalamafoni will leave Scarlets at the end of the 2022-23 season. Scarlets say the 34-year-old, who joined from Leicester in 2020, will take up "an opportunity" in French rugby after three seasons. Kalamafoni hopes to end his time there on a high. "Myself and my...
Comments / 0