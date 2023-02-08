ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

A New Wizarding World Ride Will Be At Universal's Epic Universe & Here's Everything We Know

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FquTB_0kgQDVil00

Universal Orlando's newest theme park started construction blocks away from the main amusement area. The addition, Epic Universe, has generated much excitement and there are now confirmed attractions there, like a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter ride.

According to a video on the Theme Park Stop Youtube channel, this new attraction is rumored to resemble the British Ministry of Magic and site plans appear likely to mirror what it looks like in the film.

You can see some of the structures starting to take shape in aerial photos published by a Twitter account, @bioreconstruct.

The website Orlando Park Stop obtained a permit with what looks like the outline of the Floo Network Hallway and includes an atrium that's rumored to have a large fountain like the one in the film.

TAIT Towers, Simtec Systems and Industrial Smoke and Mirrors are documented to be working on this ride.

These companies specialize in automated staging, flight simulation and event production, so there is a lot to expect. Inside the Magic even suggested that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have been contacted to help the ride come to life.

Bioreconstruct on Twitter also published an aerial view of the construction of the How To Train Your Dragon attraction. In the image, you can see a large dragon-shaped indented area on the floor, as well as a dual-racing roller coaster.

Other thematic quadrants of the park include Universal Monsters Land and Super Nintendo World, where they will include a multilevel coaster that is already starting to look like a Mario Kart race track.

According to some of the aerial photos, a hotel is being built on-site, as well.

Epic Universe is expected to be open in the summer of 2025, but there is no exact date at this time.

Comments / 1

 

