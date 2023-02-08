Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
A 32-year-old man charged with killing his neighbor during an altercation over noise levels at a Whitefish apartment complex during the early morning hours on Jan. 24 pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of deliberate homicide. Steven Justin Hedrick, who entered the courtroom using a walker, entered the...
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged Following Shooting at Kalispell Hotel
A 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel on Feb. 7 has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Garrett Drew Murray was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 7 and was initially arrested on charges of attempted deliberate homicide with no bond. On Feb. 9, his charges were filed as two felony counts of assault with a weapon and his bond has been set at $150,000.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department arrested Garrett Drew Murray, 22, on charges of attempted deliberate homicide. Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a hotel where a person claimed to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was...
YAHOO!
Alleged confrontation after youth sports game leads to felony charge
Feb. 7—Prosecutors have brought a Kalispell man up on felony criminal endangerment charges after he allegedly punched another man's truck after a 2021 youth football game. Tyrell Eugene Darrington, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison on Feb. 8. Booked into the county jail on Feb. 1, he was released the same day on his own recognizance, according to court documents.
