Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
A 32-year-old man charged with killing his neighbor during an altercation over noise levels at a Whitefish apartment complex during the early morning hours on Jan. 24 pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of deliberate homicide. Steven Justin Hedrick, who entered the courtroom using a walker, entered the...
YAHOO!
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Feb. 10—Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff's Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged Following Shooting at Kalispell Hotel
A 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel on Feb. 7 has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Garrett Drew Murray was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 7 and was initially arrested on charges of attempted deliberate homicide with no bond. On Feb. 9, his charges were filed as two felony counts of assault with a weapon and his bond has been set at $150,000.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department arrested Garrett Drew Murray, 22, on charges of attempted deliberate homicide. Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a hotel where a person claimed to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was...
YAHOO!
Alleged confrontation after youth sports game leads to felony charge
Feb. 7—Prosecutors have brought a Kalispell man up on felony criminal endangerment charges after he allegedly punched another man's truck after a 2021 youth football game. Tyrell Eugene Darrington, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison on Feb. 8. Booked into the county jail on Feb. 1, he was released the same day on his own recognizance, according to court documents.
Kalispell moves to limit park use amid complaints about homeless people
The city of Kalispell is looking to put limits on the use of its parks amid concerns within the community about homeless people staying on public lands and in public structures. The move comes as the Flathead Valley grapples with a growing number of people living on the streets. On...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Approves Ordinances to Limit Structure Occupancy in Parks
In response to the chronic encampment of homeless people in downtown Kalispell’s Depot Park gazebo, which prompted a slew of complaints to city officials, the Kalispell City Council on Feb. 6 approved three ordinances designed to limit occupancy in public parks facilities. The newly adopted ordinances prohibit personal items within public facilities, prohibit the erection of personal structures in parks and limit a person’s occupancy to 150 minutes in a covered structure.
