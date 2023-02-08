ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Making sense of Mike Muscala trade: Why Celtics dealt draft picks, Justin Jackson for Thunder center

The Celtics have started their trade deadline dealing with a move to boost their big man depth chart after missing out on Jakob Poeltl, acquiring Thunder center Mike Muscala league sources confirmed to MassLive on Thursday afternoon. Boston will send Oklahoma City back Justin Jackson and two second round picks. The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
RadarOnline

Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal

Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’

Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 as Mike Muscala shines in debut

The Celtics got off to a winning note after the trade deadline, cruising to an easy 127-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 41 points while Derrick White added a career-high 33 points, helping the hosts overcome the absence of three starters (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford) in the victory.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics are looking for their third straight win as they take on the Hornets on Friday. Boston will be shorthanded as it will be without Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain). But it’s a game the C’s will still look to win as the best team in the league going up against the 14th-place Hornets. Charlotte has struggled this season amid injuries, though it’ll look to upset the Celtics.
