Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Related
Everything Celtics said about Mike Muscala’s successful Boston debut
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said he got a heads up roughly 40 seconds before he checked in that he was about to make his Celtics debut. Considering he was active for Friday’s game against the Hornets, the newly-acquired big man said he knew there was a chance he could play.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum added, Jaylen Brown out, 6 players listed vs. Hornets
The Celtics have a lengthy injury report ahead of their 7:30 p.m. Friday game against the Hornets at TD Garden. Boston had six players listed as injuries have hurt its depth in recent games. Jaylen Brown was listed as out with a facial fracture as he’s expected to miss time...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture, could be out through All-Star break (report)
BOSTON — The Celtics got another blow to their starting lineup, this time in the form of Jaylen Brown. The All-Star had to leave Wednesday’s win over the 76ers in the first half and he didn’t return to the game. Brown is likely to miss some games...
NBA trade deadline 2023: What trades happened today? Full recap of moves
UPDATE: That’s it from the Trade Deadline. Here’s a full rundown of all of the moves from Thursday. It’s time for the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline as teams across the league gear up to try and improve for a playoff push -- or tear things down and try to rebuild.
What Celtics’ Mike Muscala trade means for Boston’s center rotation, playoff run
While the rest of the NBA is busy putting together huge moves, the Celtics were predictably content laying low ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. That’s the luxury they’re afforded as the best team in the league as the C’s have a deep roster with a proven core that went to the NBA Finals last season.
Making sense of Mike Muscala trade: Why Celtics dealt draft picks, Justin Jackson for Thunder center
The Celtics have started their trade deadline dealing with a move to boost their big man depth chart after missing out on Jakob Poeltl, acquiring Thunder center Mike Muscala league sources confirmed to MassLive on Thursday afternoon. Boston will send Oklahoma City back Justin Jackson and two second round picks. The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star’s status to be updated next week after facial fracture
BOSTON — The Celtics, as expected, won’t have Jaylen Brown in their next few games after he suffered a facial fracture in Wednesday’s win over the 76ers. Brown had a “maxillary facial fracture” and his status will be updated next week, per the team. Brown...
Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal
Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
Meet Mike Muscala: What Celtics big man said about joining Boston at trade deadline
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said the text messages started coming in the morning. While there were still hours before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Celtics struck early as they made a deal with the Thunder to land the big man. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City as part of the deal.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum feels ‘terrible’ elbowing Jaylen Brown: ‘I need to buy him a car’
BOSTON — The Celtics played their first game since Jaylen Brown went down with a facial contusion, and there’s now a chance Brown won’t play in next week’s All-Star game. Brown will reevaluated next week, and while he won’t need surgery, it’s still a tough, painful hit for Brown right before the All-Star break.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’
Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
What Kevin Durant trade to Suns means for Celtics, East playoff race
While the NBA’s trade deadline always brings surprises right up until the buzzer, the Nets and Suns agreed to a league-altering move early Thursday morning. Kevin Durant is headed to Phoenix — where he wanted to go dating back to last offseason — in a blockbuster deal that ends up with the Nets getting a haul of draft picks.
Danny Green buyout: Celtics to pursue guard if waived by Rockets (report)
The Celtics still have a roster spot open after the trade deadline and they will be looking to a veteran wing to fill it in Danny Green. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports the Celtics are one of several teams (Cavs, LA) that are expected to have interest in the former Grizzlies wing.
How Celtics’ trade options change with Jakob Poeltl headed to Raptors
The Celtics’ trade options changed dramatically in the early hours Thursday morning, and it wasn’t just the Kevin Durant trade that will shake up the rest of the league. Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, who the C’s have been connected to for weeks, was reportedly traded to the Raptors.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 as Mike Muscala shines in debut
The Celtics got off to a winning note after the trade deadline, cruising to an easy 127-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 41 points while Derrick White added a career-high 33 points, helping the hosts overcome the absence of three starters (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford) in the victory.
NYC radio host: Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era was biggest debacle in sports history
New York City-based sports radio talk show host Craig Carton roasted the Brooklyn Nets Thursday after the team traded away superstar forward Kevin Durant, the last remaining piece of the city’s would-be super-team. The deal with the Phoenix Suns ends a roller-coaster run for the Nets, which had so...
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are looking for their third straight win as they take on the Hornets on Friday. Boston will be shorthanded as it will be without Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain). But it’s a game the C’s will still look to win as the best team in the league going up against the 14th-place Hornets. Charlotte has struggled this season amid injuries, though it’ll look to upset the Celtics.
Raptors acquire Celtics trade target Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, draft picks (report)
The Celtics saw one of their potential trade targets come off the board on Thursday morning as Jakob Poeltl is headed to the Raptors. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report that the Spurs center will be dealt to Toronto in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
10 Celtics buyout targets after trade deadline as Boston looks for wing depth
The NBA’s trade deadline has finally passed after 3 p.m. Thursday as there was plenty of movement and chaos over the past week. Kevin Durant is on the Suns, Kyrie Irving is a Maverick, the Celtics made a smaller depth move and plenty more happened in the NBA in the lead-up to the deadline.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Mike Muscala trade: ‘That’s a person you want to have’
BOSTON — While the Celtics were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, they still made a small upgrade at the end of their roster. The front office traded for Mike Muscala from the Thunder in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. Muscala...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0