Where to find the highly elusive Ugg Ultra Mini Platform boots in stock
With winter not over just yet, the celebrity-loved Ugg Ultra Mini Platform boots are having a moment -- so much so that they've been widely sold out. Use this page to check if they're currently in stock in the color you'd like.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, $150
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform, $170
The Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms are easiest to find in stock in bright colors, with neutral hues proving more of a challenge. Click the buttons below to see if your size is currently available. You may have better luck finding variations on the viral boot in stock, such as the Braid , Neumel Heritage and Ultra Mini styles. Shop them all ahead at Ugg and even Victoria's Secret.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform
Enter the boot of 2023: the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform . These boots with a two-inch platform will give you some height without risking injury on snowy terrain. If your size is out of stock, add yourself to the waitlist or check back here for updates. These gender-inclusive boots are sold in six colors.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, $150
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform
This iteration of the Ultra Mini Platform is in stock in all sizes in its three colors. It has an eye-catching braided detail.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform, $170
Ugg Neumel Heritage
This lace-up take on the Ultra Mini Platform is in stock in almost all sizes at Victoria's Secret. Find it in two colors.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini
If you're not struggling in the height department, why not go for the ever-so-slightly easier-to-find Ugg Ultra Minis that do not have a platform?
