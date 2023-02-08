ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the highly elusive Ugg Ultra Mini Platform boots in stock

By Carolin Lehmann
 3 days ago

Ugg

With winter not over just yet, the celebrity-loved Ugg Ultra Mini Platform boots are having a moment -- so much so that they've been widely sold out. Use this page to check if they're currently in stock in the color you'd like.

Top products in this article

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, $150

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform, $170

Ugg Neumel Heritage, $150

The Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms are easiest to find in stock in bright colors, with neutral hues proving more of a challenge. Click the buttons below to see if your size is currently available. You may have better luck finding variations on the viral boot in stock, such as the Braid , Neumel Heritage and Ultra Mini styles. Shop them all ahead at Ugg and even Victoria's Secret.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5XeN_0kgQCuLL00
Ugg

Enter the boot of 2023: the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform . These boots with a two-inch platform will give you some height without risking injury on snowy terrain. If your size is out of stock, add yourself to the waitlist or check back here for updates. These gender-inclusive boots are sold in six colors.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, $150

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOtqb_0kgQCuLL00
Ugg

This iteration of the Ultra Mini Platform is in stock in all sizes in its three colors. It has an eye-catching braided detail.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Platform, $170

Ugg Neumel Heritage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moslv_0kgQCuLL00
Victoria's Secret

This lace-up take on the Ultra Mini Platform is in stock in almost all sizes at Victoria's Secret. Find it in two colors.

Ugg Neumel Heritage, $150

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQrtg_0kgQCuLL00
Ugg

If you're not struggling in the height department, why not go for the ever-so-slightly easier-to-find Ugg Ultra Minis that do not have a platform?

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, $140

