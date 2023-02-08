Read full article on original website
NME
Microsoft told to remove ‘Call Of Duty’ from Activision acquisition by UK regulators
The UK’s Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has shared its provisional findings into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Last year, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that cost approximately £50billion ($68billion USD). However, the move has faced ongoing criticism from numerous regulatory bodies and fans. In...
Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs
Apple announced the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chips almost three years ago, but there are still some apps that haven’t been updated to take full advantage of the M1 and M2 chips. Luckily, another app will soon join the updated list, as Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.
Pachter Pounds The Gavel On Activision Deal, Says Microsoft Prepared To Beat Regulators 'Into Submission'
The United Kingdom's Competitions and Markets Authority has indicated the deal between Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI and Microsoft Corp MSFT could hurt competition in the space. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter laid out why the regulatory chatter is really just noise and explained why he expects the deal to go through...
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
9to5Mac
Apple and Google duopoly dominates mobile app market, says Japanese antitrust regulator
The Japanese antitrust regulator has completed its study of the mobile app market, and concluded that it is dominated by an Apple and Google duopoly. It says that while it hopes the two companies will make changes voluntarily, and that existing antitrust regulation can be used to apply pressure, new legislation would be the most reliable way of ensuring fairness …
9to5Mac
Apple recognizes union of UK Apple Store workers, agrees to negotiate pay and conditions
A “historic” agreement has seen Apple recognize a union of UK Apple Store workers, some three months after staff voted in favor of unionizing. It happened just one day after the company appointed its first ever Chief People Officer. Apple has signed a collective bargaining agreement which will...
9to5Mac
Twitter earning millions from 10 unbanned users; engineers in Catch-22 position with Musk
Reinstating the accounts of ten users previously banned for hate speech or promoting dangerous conspiracy theories will see Twitter earning millions of dollars in additional ad revenue, according to a new report today. A separate report says that Twitter engineers have been placed in an impossible position: Musk demanding changes...
Call of Duty 2023 May Reportedly Be Modern Warfare 3
A lot of new details about this year's Call of Duty have leaked online and it may actually be a direct continuation of the Modern Warfare series. For 20 years, there's been a new Call of Duty game/experience of some kind every single year. There have been rumors that Activision was planning to skip 2023 ...
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch
Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. ...
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
9to5Mac
Uber adding Apple CarPlay integration to its app for drivers
Uber this week announced a big update coming to its iOS app. More specifically, the Uber Driver app (which is the one used by drivers working for the company) will soon get integration with Apple CarPlay. This will allow drivers to interact with the platform directly from their car dashboard while their iPhone is connected to CarPlay.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Nintendo May Have Leaked the 'Tears of the Kingdom' Price Early
Of the long list of games set to release in 2023, there are few as highly anticipated as the Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The upcoming game is currently scheduled to release in May 2023 and is expected to be one of Nintendo's last big first-party titles for the Switch.
9to5Mac
Transmission BitTorrent app updated with new design and native Apple Silicon Mac support
Transmission is one of the most popular multi-platform BitTorrent apps. This week, Transmission 4 was finally released to the public, and it comes with some major improvements. These include a refreshed design and native support for Apple Silicon Macs. What’s new with Transmission 4. Version 4.0 of the app...
