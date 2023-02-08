ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Valentine's Day is nearly here—should you treat your loved one to preserved roses?

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ppy6_0kgQCchV00
Rose Box will deliver you a luxurious box of preserved roses. Rose Box / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's nearly mid-February, which means that Valentine's Day is almost upon us. If you're looking to mix it up from the usual gift-giving fare of chocolates , but you still want to stay traditional, we have a highly giftable, floral option in mind for you.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Rather than investing in an expensive bunch of cut roses, go big with a curated box of preserved roses. Rose Box NYC is home to preserved, luxury rose boxes that come in many different colors and styles.

Rose Box is currently offering 20% off of its fancy preserved rose boxes, and if you're looking to get a deal for the holiday, you can save an additional 15% on your box with promo code VDAY15 at checkout.

What is Rose Box?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHq4J_0kgQCchV00
We had Rose Box delivered to see what the experience was like. Reviewed

Rose Box provides large, luxurious boxes of preserved roses in a wide range of colors. The roses themselves undergo a secret preservation process, after which point they're set into large boxes, small glass cases or otherwise arranged. Each box is meant to last for up to a year, so if you're looking to make a statement that lasts longer than a traditional bouquet might, they're a good bet.

We tried out the custom large Rose Box ahead of Valentine's Day, and were impressed with its vibrant colors. The roses are meant to last for several months, and each bloom is soft to touch, but not so delicate that they'd be damaged in transit—they're also really densely packed together in the box, which makes them a very pleasing-to-look-at centerpiece. The Rose Box was delivered by courier in a bag (the company is local to New York), which might not be the case for all orders, so be sure to check your local delivery information.

The custom heart box is $349 for the Valentine's sale (with an additional $25 tacked on for the center heart in a different color). There are many smaller options that aren't quite so expensive, with the mini black box starting at $109.

Shop Rose Box

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Valentine's Day is nearly here—should you treat your loved one to preserved roses?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glamour

How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Valentine’s Day 2023 has arrived, and we're here to focus on what this day of love might bring for each member of the zodiac. Whether you are single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, use Valentine’s Day as a way to break up the monotony and inject a sense of fresh, vibrant, loving energy into your life.
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Offset Are Reportedly Getting Their Own McDonald's Valentine's Day Meal

It appears that a Cardi B and Offset are receiving their own McDonald’s meal for Valentine’s Day. A leaked image of the upcoming, “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” has made its way on social media, teasing fans of a new meal of the hip-hop couple. The image shows a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese and a side of BBQ sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Coca-Cola and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The news comes after it was reported that Cardi B and Offset have filmed a Super Bowl commercial for the fast food chain. A TikTok user took to social media to show off the promotional poster which sees the full meal on display as well as “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” titled above.
ARIZONA STATE
People

See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!

The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
People

Stunning Photos from Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore's Wedding

Guests gathered on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, to see Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore say "I do"  Mr. & Mrs. On Feb. 4, David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor wed boyfriend Madison Fiore at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California.  "There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," the bride, 32, told PEOPLE. "I'll never...
ESCONDIDO, CA
ABC News

Toddler shocks himself by taking 1st steps

Sometimes your own achievements are your biggest surprises. That was the case for a 1-year-old California boy named Journey, who shocked himself recently by taking his first steps. In a video shared by his parents on social media last month, Journey is seen looking around in amazement as he discovers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

Behold, a First Look at Vanessa Hudgens' Engagement Ring

Things are getting a little icy for High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. The actress was spotted out wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while dining with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. According to pictures obtained by People, Vanessa rocked a purple sweatsuit and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Allure

Megan Fox Wore 14-Karat White Gold Nails to the Grammys

The Grammy Awards had its 65th music-filled celebration on Sunday, February 5. While artists were busy presenting and accepting awards, our eyes were glued to the hairstyles, makeup, and nails of each celebrity. There were more than a few looks that delighted our beauty hearts, but it was Megan Fox's luxurious diamond-encrusted manicure that dazzled us because each nail was made of 14-karat solid white gold.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

774K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy