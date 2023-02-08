Valentine's Day is nearly here—should you treat your loved one to preserved roses?

Rose Box will deliver you a luxurious box of preserved roses. Rose Box / Reviewed

It's nearly mid-February, which means that Valentine's Day is almost upon us. If you're looking to mix it up from the usual gift-giving fare of chocolates , but you still want to stay traditional, we have a highly giftable, floral option in mind for you.

Rather than investing in an expensive bunch of cut roses, go big with a curated box of preserved roses. Rose Box NYC is home to preserved, luxury rose boxes that come in many different colors and styles.

Rose Box is currently offering 20% off of its fancy preserved rose boxes, and if you're looking to get a deal for the holiday, you can save an additional 15% on your box with promo code VDAY15 at checkout.

What is Rose Box?

We had Rose Box delivered to see what the experience was like. Reviewed

Rose Box provides large, luxurious boxes of preserved roses in a wide range of colors. The roses themselves undergo a secret preservation process, after which point they're set into large boxes, small glass cases or otherwise arranged. Each box is meant to last for up to a year, so if you're looking to make a statement that lasts longer than a traditional bouquet might, they're a good bet.

We tried out the custom large Rose Box ahead of Valentine's Day, and were impressed with its vibrant colors. The roses are meant to last for several months, and each bloom is soft to touch, but not so delicate that they'd be damaged in transit—they're also really densely packed together in the box, which makes them a very pleasing-to-look-at centerpiece. The Rose Box was delivered by courier in a bag (the company is local to New York), which might not be the case for all orders, so be sure to check your local delivery information.

The custom heart box is $349 for the Valentine's sale (with an additional $25 tacked on for the center heart in a different color). There are many smaller options that aren't quite so expensive, with the mini black box starting at $109.

Shop Rose Box

