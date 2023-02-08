ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Zelenskyy visits England for first time since Russia invasion

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRiRT_0kgQCbom00

Ukraine's leadership is working hard to keep up global support for the nation's battle against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Britain on Wednesday, Zelenskyy's first trip to the U.K. since the Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago and only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine during the war .

Hi, I'm Nicole with an update on the Ukraine-Russia crisis and other world news.

Zelenskyy addressed Parliament on Wednesday and asked allies to send Ukraine fighter jets, saying aircraft would be "wings for freedom," as hundreds and lawmakers and staff packed into Westminster Hall for the Ukrainian president's address. Ukraine's leader also urged stronger sanctions against Russia and thanked Britain for its aid.

"London has stood with Kyiv since Day One," he said, handing over a combat helmet as a thank you to Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170q9d_0kgQCbom00
Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London,, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. Stefan Rousseau, AP

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing that Britain will expand training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines "as part of long-term investment in their military," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Britain pledged to train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO standard fight jets," but the U.K. has been reluctant to meet Ukraine's ask for allies to send warplanes.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come."

More Ukraine-Russia news:

  • Calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “test for the ages,” President Joe Biden in his second State of the Union address said the U.S. passed that test by standing for sovereignty. His argument – and promise to stand with Ukraine “as long as it takes” – comes as some Republicans are calling for greater scrutiny, or even a curtailment, of U.S. involvement.
  • The government of oil-rich Norway is looking to donate $7.3 billion in a multiyear support package to Ukraine. The money would make the Scandinavian country one of the world’s top donors to war-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Monday that the money would be used for military and civilian assistance over five years.

Keeping reading👇 for more on the war in Ukraine and other world news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zelenskyy visits England for first time since Russia invasion

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accused Of 'Castrating' Russian Soldiers Who Try To Surrender Or Flee War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is accused of ordering his mercenaries to “castrate” any Russian soldiers caught fleeing the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made this week after it was revealed United States intelligence sources intercepted a phone call in which one soldier involved with Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company recounted an incident in December.According to Wagner PMC’s intercepted call, leaders of the mercenary group “castrated” at least one Wagner mercenary when he was caught trying to retreat without the approval of his superiors.“The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f------ balls off,” the...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

774K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy