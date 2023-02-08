Zelenskyy visits England for first time since Russia invasion

Ukraine's leadership is working hard to keep up global support for the nation's battle against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Britain on Wednesday, Zelenskyy's first trip to the U.K. since the Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago and only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine during the war .

Zelenskyy addressed Parliament on Wednesday and asked allies to send Ukraine fighter jets, saying aircraft would be "wings for freedom," as hundreds and lawmakers and staff packed into Westminster Hall for the Ukrainian president's address. Ukraine's leader also urged stronger sanctions against Russia and thanked Britain for its aid.

"London has stood with Kyiv since Day One," he said, handing over a combat helmet as a thank you to Britain.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023.

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing that Britain will expand training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines "as part of long-term investment in their military," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Britain pledged to train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO standard fight jets," but the U.K. has been reluctant to meet Ukraine's ask for allies to send warplanes.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come."

Calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “test for the ages,” President Joe Biden in his second State of the Union address said the U.S. passed that test by standing for sovereignty. His argument – and promise to stand with Ukraine “as long as it takes” – comes as some Republicans are calling for greater scrutiny, or even a curtailment, of U.S. involvement.

The government of oil-rich Norway is looking to donate $7.3 billion in a multiyear support package to Ukraine. The money would make the Scandinavian country one of the world's top donors to war-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Monday that the money would be used for military and civilian assistance over five years.

