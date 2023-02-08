ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief or reloading? Saving or securing? Recent Heat moves at NBA trade deadlines could offer clue

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
The approach at the NBA trade deadline by Heat president Pat Riley has varied since the end of the team's Big Three era, sometimes about savings, sometimes about talent acquisition. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

When it has come to the Miami Heat and the NBA trading deadline, in recent years it often has been a case of following the money.

That again could be the case by Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, with bookkeeping as likely to be part of the equation, if not more so, as roster revision.

By moving off the money of center Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday, the Heat realized immediate relief below the luxury tax, creating enough space for a Dedmon replacement as well as the ability to fill the vacant 15th spot on the standard roster.

But relocating Kyle Lowry and/or Duncan Robinson for shorter-term or lower-cost deals, there also could be significant salary-cap relief in upcoming seasons.

Or Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon could choose to live in the moment, with personnel moves with a more immediate impact, as the Heat have several times in recent years, as well.

So the money or the moment?

Relief or reloading?

Tax break or talent boost?

The approaches since the franchise’s end of the Big Three era in 2014 could offer a clue.

2022: KZ Okpala and tax relief.

While the Heat’s lone deal at last year’s deadline also allowed the Heat to adjust the terms of the future first-round pick owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the immediate impact was relief below the luxury-tax line.

By dealing forward KZ Okpala to the Thunder, the Heat created enough room below the luxury tax to convert forward Caleb Martin from a two-way contract to a standard deal and also sign forward Haywood Highsmith to a standard contract.

2021: Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo.

Amid an uneven season that would see the Heat finish as a No. 6 seed, talent upgrade was the priority.

A week before the deadline, the Heat, for the second consecutive season, made a move for an upgrade at power forward at the deadline, acquiring Trevor Ariza from the Thunder for a 2027 second-round pick and center Meyers Leonard, who immediately was waived and has been out of the league since.

Then, at the deadline, the Heat traded guard Avery Bradley, forward Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 pick swap to the Houston Rockets for guard Victor Oladipo, and also dealt forwards Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Sacramento Kings for forward Nemanja Bjelica.

Of the eight players in those deals, the lone player remaining with the acquiring team is Oladipo.

2020: The Jae Crowder-Andre Iguodala deal.

In one of the franchise’s most impactful deadline deals, the Heat at the 2020 deadline acquired forwards Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala, as well as forward Solomon Hill, from the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent forward Justise Winslow and guard Dion Waiters to the Grizzlies and forward James Johnson to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Crowder and Iguodala then would help lead the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Disney World quarantine bubble.

2019: Heat move of Tyler Johnson deal.

As part of salary-cap savings with an eye on the luxury tax, the Heat dealt guards Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Phoenix Suns for forward Ryan Anderson.

Anderson eventually was waived via the stretch provisions, which afforded the Heat the salary-cap wherewithal during the 2019 offseason to acquire forward Jimmy Butler.

2018: The Dwyane Wade return.

The Heat weren’t necessarily looking to make a splash. Cleveland Cavaliers President Koby Altman asked the Heat if they would be interested in reacquiring guard Dwyane Wade after 1 1/2 seasons away from the team.

Wade was acquired for a conditional second-round pick.

In the spirit of reunions, the Heat also reacquired forward Luke Babbitt from the Atlanta Hawks, in exchange for forward Okaro White.

2017: No deal.

The Heat bided their time at the 2017 deadline without a deal on the way to a 41-41 finish and the lottery addition of Bam Adebayo.

2016: Bye, bye Birdie.

Another case of clearing the cap ledger, with the Heat in a series of deals offloading center Chris Andersen and forward Jarnell Stokes.

The Heat then went to the buyout market after the deadline to add guard Joe Johnson and forward Dorell Wright.

2015: Dragic times two.

It proved to be a significant and sobering trading deadline, with guard Goran Dragic acquired from the Phoenix Suns two days before the Heat learned center Chris Bosh would be lost for the season due to blood clots.

The Heat acquired Dragic and his brother Zoran Dragic from the Suns, sending out guard Norris Cole, forwards Danny Granger and Shawne Williams and center Justin Hamilton in a three-team trade that also involved the New Orleans Pelicans.

