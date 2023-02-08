ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Two deliverymen shot and wounded outside Bronx McDonald’s during clash with colleagues

By Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Shots rang out outside the fast-food eatery on Jerome Ave. near East Burnside Ave. in University Heights about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday after the victims, ages 20 and 28, began fighting with two men.

The McDonald’s is a gathering place for local delivery workers who drop off food for multiple app-based services, police sources said.

The victims were shot in their feet. Medics took them to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were expected to recover.

Two suspects sped off east on scooters, but cops caught up with them about a mile away. Oscar Olivenica, 18, and Alejandro Jorge Colon Diogenes, 27, were charged with attempted murder, assault and weapon possession, cops said.

Officers found two guns on the arrested delivery workers, police sources said. Their arraignments in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

Seven scooters were parked outside the McDonald’s when police arrived at the scene.

Daily News

Daily News

