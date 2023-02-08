Read full article on original website
Viewing Non-Kosher Creatures
Ask the Rov: Is it appropriate for a teacher to hatch butterflies or other non-kosher creatures in the classroom?. Seeing holy images has a positive effect on a person, while negative images have the opposite effect. Eyesight connects a person with the subject being viewed, and is so powerful that an ostrich can hatch its eggs just by looking at them.1.
“Missing” Tanya Editions Brought to the Rebbe’s Library
Hundreds of editions of Tanyas that were printed around the globe and were never brought to the Rebbe’s library were presented to Chief Librarian Rabbi Berel Levine. The bochurim behind it together have a request. Hundreds of editions of Tanyas that were printed around the globe and were never...
Preparations Underway For Largest Kinus Hashluchos Yet
As the 33rd annual Kinus Hashluchos fast approaches, preparations are in full swing, with shluchos starting to arrive from 100 countries and staff putting the final touches on countless small details. As the 33rd annual Kinus Hashluchos fast approaches, preparations are in full swing. The streets of Crown Heights are...
Now Is the Time!
Did you want to buy a Mishnah or Talmud set? Or are you missing volumes and want to fill them in? From now until February 20th, take 30% off all ArtScroll Talmud and Mishnah sets and individual volumes. Are you missing volumes in your Mishnah or Talmud sets and want...
