John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank
John Woods has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zenus Bank, the U.S. Bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a true U.S. bank account without the need to be a U.S. citizen or resident. In the newly created position, John will take responsibility for...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the formation of a Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual’s cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries.
Blueleaf Appoints WealthTech Leader Tim Minert EVP of Business Development
Industry Veteran’s Track Record of Helping Fintechs Grow and Advisors Prosper is Major Asset to Blueleaf. Blueleaf, an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing and rebalancing, has named Tim Minert to the position of Executive Vice President of Business Development. Minert has...
AdvicePay Launches Executive Search for a New CEO
AdvicePay, the leading platform for processing payments and overseeing compliance of fee-for-service financial planning, announced today that the firm has initiated a CEO search to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. Current CEO and co-founder of AdvicePay, Alan Moore, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, alongside co-founder Michael Kitces and independent Board member Yves-Marc Courtines, and help lead the transition to a new CEO. Currently, Moore splits his time as CEO of two Inc. 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and in order to continue driving AdvicePay’s rapid growth, the fee-for-service payments and compliance platform is seeking a new full-time CEO to drive its ongoing growth with large enterprises.
Corserv Announces Payments Industry Veteran Anil Goyal as New CEO
Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, announced that Anil Goyal has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Former CEO, Jerry Craft will now serve as Chairman of Corserv and will continue to be actively involved in strategic decision-making and leadership for the company.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
BMLL adds Johannesburg Stock Exchange to its roster of exchange clients and provides expanded data coverage and venue analytics
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest Stock Exchange in Africa as a new client. BMLL’s data coverage now extends to include JSE data across equities and ETFs, while the JSE uses BMLL’s Level 3 Data and analytics for cross-venue analysis offering market participants valuable market structure and performance metrics insights.
Eton Solutions Selects Singapore for Its International Headquarters and Launches New Administrative Family Office Solution Worldwide
Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® enterprise resource platform (ERP) for the family office of the future, today announced the launch of its Administrative Family Office Solution and the establishment of its international headquarters in Singapore. Eton Solutions’ international headquarters in Singapore will enable the organisation to streamline...
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation
Deutsche Börse and Google Cloud today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance, economize, and concentrate Deutsche Börse’s cloud adoption. Specifically, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and data and analytics capabilities to accelerate the development of its digital securities platform D7, innovate its digital asset market operations, and enhance its data distribution and data use cases in the cloud.
Segpay Appoints CEO For European Union Headquarters
Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Michael Shea has been appointed as CEO of its European Union headquarters based in Dublin following approval by the Central Bank of Ireland. Segpay Ireland is the company’s busiest subsidiary servicing customers throughout the European Union. Mike joins the leadership...
Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding
Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
Canal Insurance Company (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In recent years, claims outcomes related...
Sella Group: Positive 2022 Results, Growth in All Business Sectors
The Sella group closed 2022 with very positive results and further growth. The good performance covered all business sectors and confirmed the effectiveness of the strategy based on a diversified business model focused on the quality of personal relationships, technological and digital innovation and the fostering of an open financial ecosystem to provide effective answers to customers’ needs and have a positive impact on both the economy and the community.
Equisoft Predicts Widening of the Scope of Fund Transfers Though Overall Volumes Drop 28%
Equisoft UK, the UK’s leading provider of pension and investment transfer solutions, has analysed transfer opportunities across the market, and has come up with its own predictions as to how the transfer market is likely to evolve this year. Transfers are critical in allowing savers and investors to move funds from provider to provider with ease and efficiency.
