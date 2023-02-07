ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Houston Chronicle

Solomon Perel, Jew who posed as Hitler Youth to survive war, dies at 97

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Solomon Perel, a German Jew who outwitted the Nazis by posing as a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II, an extraordinary story of survival that was dramatized in the 1990 film "Europa Europa," died Feb. 2 at his home in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv. He was 97.
The Guardian

Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants

The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
ARTnews

A Mass Burial of Decapitated Roman Remains Discovered in England

Archaeologists working on Roman and Iron Age settlements in Wintringham, a town near York, England, discovered a number of decapitated skeletons, according to a report by BBC Saturday. The team, which hailed from Oxford Archaeology, found 17 skeletons dating back to the third century C.E.. 11 of the skeletons had their skulls positioned at their feet. The skeletons were also buried with pottery, a customary burial practice of the time. “These results add greatly to our understanding of the local landscape’s history which we can now share with local communities,” Patrick Moan, an Oxford professor of archaeology and the project manager, told...
The Guardian

Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants

I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
allthatsinteresting.com

Italian Mobster On The Run For 16 Years Found Working At A Pizzeria In France

Convicted murderer and former mobster Edgardo Greco was arrested by Interpol following 16 years on the run after a small newspaper in France published a story about his new restaurant. For residents of Saint-Etienne, France, Paolo Dimitrio, or “Rocco” as locals affectionately called him, was an average man looking to...
anash.org

Were These Historic Booklets Saved From the Flames?

When cataloguing the historic volumes of Talmud in the library, the librarians discovered something strange. Rabbi Levine suggests an explanation, one that delves into the history of the burning of the Talmud in Italy in 5314. Thousands of priceless treasures lie on the shelves and safes of the Central Chabad...
The Jewish Press

Deep Concerns Regarding American Jewish Leadership

The left-leaning Israeli media is disseminating news articles transmitting the discontent of American Jewish leaders with the new Israeli government and the policies it wishes to implement. A good example of this genre is the recent Times of Israel headline that blared, “169 liberal U.S. Jewish leaders sign letter expressing concern over Israeli government.”
ARTnews

A Kandinsky Recently Restituted To Its Original German-Jewish Owners Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Auction

On Wednesday, Sotheby’s unveiled a early abstract painting by Wassily Kandinsky that had recently been restituted to its original German-Jewish owners ahead of its London sales next month. The work, expected to fetch a price around $45 million, will be auctioned during its Impressionist and modern art evening sale taking place March 1.  Kandinsky produced the large-scale abstract canvas, Murnau mit Kirche II (View of Murnau with church), in 1910, during a period considered by experts to be a seminal once for the Russian-born artist, who is known as a pioneering figure in abstraction. The painting was recently restituted to the heirs of...

