George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Uncovering the Dark Food Policies Used by the Nazis During the Third Reich
When most people think of the Nazis, they think of the Holocaust and the millions of people who were killed as a result of their policies. However, the Nazis were not just focused on extermination; they were also focused on control. And one way they did this was by controlling the food that people ate.
Lost treasures found in toilets of 400-year-old palace in Poland destroyed by Nazis
Who knew trash-filled toilets could be so exciting?
Holocaust: Jewish man saved during WWII reunites with family of savior after nearly 80 years
A Jewish man who was saved by a Belgian family as a child during the Holocaust was reunited with descendants of his rescuers for the first time, nearly 80 years later.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
Shipwreck of 500-Year-Old Floating Castle Found to Contain 'Thrilling Haul'
The 115-foot-long ship, which once belonged to a medieval king, sank in 1495. Now archaeologists have made an "unprecedented" discovery at the wreck.
Houston Chronicle
Solomon Perel, Jew who posed as Hitler Youth to survive war, dies at 97
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Solomon Perel, a German Jew who outwitted the Nazis by posing as a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II, an extraordinary story of survival that was dramatized in the 1990 film "Europa Europa," died Feb. 2 at his home in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv. He was 97.
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants
The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Shlomo Perel, Holocaust survivor, film subject, dies at 98
Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, has died
A Mass Burial of Decapitated Roman Remains Discovered in England
Archaeologists working on Roman and Iron Age settlements in Wintringham, a town near York, England, discovered a number of decapitated skeletons, according to a report by BBC Saturday. The team, which hailed from Oxford Archaeology, found 17 skeletons dating back to the third century C.E.. 11 of the skeletons had their skulls positioned at their feet. The skeletons were also buried with pottery, a customary burial practice of the time. “These results add greatly to our understanding of the local landscape’s history which we can now share with local communities,” Patrick Moan, an Oxford professor of archaeology and the project manager, told...
Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants
I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
allthatsinteresting.com
Italian Mobster On The Run For 16 Years Found Working At A Pizzeria In France
Convicted murderer and former mobster Edgardo Greco was arrested by Interpol following 16 years on the run after a small newspaper in France published a story about his new restaurant. For residents of Saint-Etienne, France, Paolo Dimitrio, or “Rocco” as locals affectionately called him, was an average man looking to...
Her ancestors survived the Holocaust. She returns to Germany to reclaim her identity
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors still with us. But the trauma they experienced continues to reverberate through generations. Today we bring you the story of a descendent of Holocaust victims. Haley's ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she's chosen to return to Germany...
anash.org
Were These Historic Booklets Saved From the Flames?
When cataloguing the historic volumes of Talmud in the library, the librarians discovered something strange. Rabbi Levine suggests an explanation, one that delves into the history of the burning of the Talmud in Italy in 5314. Thousands of priceless treasures lie on the shelves and safes of the Central Chabad...
The Jewish Press
Deep Concerns Regarding American Jewish Leadership
The left-leaning Israeli media is disseminating news articles transmitting the discontent of American Jewish leaders with the new Israeli government and the policies it wishes to implement. A good example of this genre is the recent Times of Israel headline that blared, “169 liberal U.S. Jewish leaders sign letter expressing concern over Israeli government.”
A Kandinsky Recently Restituted To Its Original German-Jewish Owners Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Auction
On Wednesday, Sotheby’s unveiled a early abstract painting by Wassily Kandinsky that had recently been restituted to its original German-Jewish owners ahead of its London sales next month. The work, expected to fetch a price around $45 million, will be auctioned during its Impressionist and modern art evening sale taking place March 1. Kandinsky produced the large-scale abstract canvas, Murnau mit Kirche II (View of Murnau with church), in 1910, during a period considered by experts to be a seminal once for the Russian-born artist, who is known as a pioneering figure in abstraction. The painting was recently restituted to the heirs of...
