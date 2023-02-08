Read full article on original website
Eton Solutions Selects Singapore for Its International Headquarters and Launches New Administrative Family Office Solution Worldwide
Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® enterprise resource platform (ERP) for the family office of the future, today announced the launch of its Administrative Family Office Solution and the establishment of its international headquarters in Singapore. Eton Solutions’ international headquarters in Singapore will enable the organisation to streamline...
Xsolla Expands Digital Distribution Hub to Connect Game Developers and Telecommunications Carriers
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the upcoming expansion of its Digital Distribution Hub into the global telecommunications industry and its global audience of 7.3 billion mobile phone users. The Digital Distribution Hub solution is a single portal for online and offline distribution channels and brands that create and distribute entertainment content for their users.
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients. The Vaultavo Custody Solution combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital. platform and access portals, to create...
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
Rachel Hunt, Volante Technologies, On the Growth of RTP in the US and Internationally
In this video, Rachel Hunt, VP of Strategy Volante Technologies, discusses the explosive growth of real-time payments (RTP) both in the United States and on a global scale. With the rise of digital and mobile banking, consumers and businesses alike are seeking faster and more convenient payment options. RTP has answered this call by offering near-instant money transfers with increased security and reliability.
Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding
Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation
Deutsche Börse and Google Cloud today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance, economize, and concentrate Deutsche Börse’s cloud adoption. Specifically, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and data and analytics capabilities to accelerate the development of its digital securities platform D7, innovate its digital asset market operations, and enhance its data distribution and data use cases in the cloud.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches First Asia-Pacific Data Center in India
LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced today the launch of its first data center in India, providing advanced data protection by keeping information locally. It is the first step in expanding the company’s data center footprint in Asia Pacific and will serve customers in India exclusively. The use of smartphones and...
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
Green Fintech Ekko to Now Offer Its Services to Businesses and Banks
London-based, green fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of sustained growth. Today, the company revealed a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time. These exciting announcements come ahead of the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board. ekko offers embedded sustainability for the digital economy.
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
Trip Money Partners with Cover Genius to Offer ‘Cancel for any Reason’ Travel Protection
Trip Money, the fintech arm of MakeMyTrip, has joined hands with Cover Genius, the insurtech for embedded protection, to introduce embedded travel protection on MakeMyTrip for its global customers through XCover, Cover Genius’ award-winning global distribution platform. The integration will also provide ‘Cancel For Any Reasons’ (CFAR) travel protection...
Launch of Fanplayr 360 Platform Brings End-To-End Customer Capabilities to Enterprises
New Enterprise CDP Offers Real-Time Analytics and Insights to Transform Customer Relationships. Fanplayr, a leading customer experience personalisation platform, today announces the launch of its new customer data platform (CDP), Fanplayr 360. Ideal for medium and large sized businesses in the retail and travel sectors, the platform is designed to improve the customer experience, increase new customer acquisitions and improve customer lifetime value and retention.
Atlantic Money completes EU expansion and launches its Android app
Atlantic Money today announced the completion of its launch in the EU. The service is now officially available across 29 countries and allows users to send up to £/€1mn for a fixed fee of £/€3. The completion of the EU launch comes hot on the heels...
