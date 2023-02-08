ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Road in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to complete paving remediation on Monday Feb.13 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure of East Lake Drive/Valley Road between West Graisbury Avenue in Audubon and...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Road in Voorhees

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric, will be continuing its manhole and conduit project on Federal and Market streets in Camden City from Monday Feb. 13 to Friday Feb. 17 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street between South 11th Street...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Two killed in Vineland crash

Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ

PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

103 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Friday

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred Friday, Feb. 10. Additionally, there were 21 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 103. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 137,451 and 1,781 total fatalities.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say

The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
VINELAND, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture

Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square

The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building

There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

CCPD Introduces Unity to Students at Forest Hill Elementary

(Camden City, NJ)- The Camden County Police Department debuted its newest K9 officer – Unity. He is a one-year-old Chocolate Labrador who graduated with his partner, Officer Peter Macpherson, from the K9 police academy in January. Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Commissioner Virginia Betteridge and school officials...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

