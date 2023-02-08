Read full article on original website
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Close Road in Audubon
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to complete paving remediation on Monday Feb.13 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure of East Lake Drive/Valley Road between West Graisbury Avenue in Audubon and...
camdencounty.com
Construction to Close Road in Voorhees
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric, will be continuing its manhole and conduit project on Federal and Market streets in Camden City from Monday Feb. 13 to Friday Feb. 17 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street between South 11th Street...
Two killed in Vineland crash
Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
thenjsentinel.com
PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ
PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
camdencounty.com
103 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Friday
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred Friday, Feb. 10. Additionally, there were 21 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 103. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 137,451 and 1,781 total fatalities.
Tequilas restaurant in Center City 'shut down until further notice' after kitchen fire
A notice on the Tequilas' website reads[/url], "A kitchen fire on February 9, 2023, has forced us to shut down until further notice. We will work as quickly as possible to remedy this situation."
Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say
The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
wrnjradio.com
NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Concrete slab falls from Center City building, hits woman
A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a concrete slab in Center City. Contractors were working on a building above when it fell. According to the city, the property received two violations in November.
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square
The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building
There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
camdencounty.com
CCPD Introduces Unity to Students at Forest Hill Elementary
(Camden City, NJ)- The Camden County Police Department debuted its newest K9 officer – Unity. He is a one-year-old Chocolate Labrador who graduated with his partner, Officer Peter Macpherson, from the K9 police academy in January. Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Commissioner Virginia Betteridge and school officials...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
