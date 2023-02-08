Read full article on original website
Hawai‘i County Council to cut loose from 1937 code regulating dance halls, ‘moral turpitude’
A Hawaiʻi county code created in 1937 to regulate public dance houses and halls — and the moral behavior inside them — likely will be cut loose. A committee of the Hawai‘i County Council on Tuesday agreed that Chapter 6 Article 2 of the Hawai‘i County Code needed to be repealed.
Liquor commission accused of witness tampering amid discrimination lawsuit
State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says he was sexually assaulted by a campus security officer back in the 1970s. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
After a rocky start, nominee for DHHL chair will soon learn if he’ll be able to keep his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job. Ikaika Anderson will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing
Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Khiara Henry tip proves it’s not her; family of missing Maui visitor ‘hasn’t been the same’
A recent tip about someone on the Big Island who looks like Khiara Lavinia Henry, a young visitor who went missing more than three years ago on Maui, proved that it is not her — and the Henry family is renewing calls for public help. “Please continue to keep...
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
Measure to help Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis fails
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods. Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it.
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
The People of Old
Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
