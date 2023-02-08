ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

$25M Fruit Ridge bridge investment reflects Walker’s growth

A redevelopment project for a local bridge received state approval and funding as the surrounding city has experienced significant growth in recent years. State lawmakers recently approved $25 million in funding to update and modernize the Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge over I-96 in Walker — a project which has been a long time in the making, according to Walker Mayor Gary Carey.
WALKER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

BAMF Health wins Business Journal’s Newsmaker of the Year

The Business Journal’s 2022 Newsmakers made headlines this year for their creativity, resilience and community partnerships, helping West Michigan thrive through their commitment and hard work, none more so than BAMF Health. The Grand Rapids Business Journal (GRBJ) on Thursday, Feb. 9, celebrated its 2022 Newsmakers at an award...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution

Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids’ hot housing market starts to cool down

For the first time since July 2020, most homes across the nation sold below listing price, but the Grand Rapids market remains warm. Grand Rapids list-to-sale prices have declined steadily since the middle 2022, but final purchase price is still 103.1% of the listing price, according to MLS data. Inventory...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds

Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Family spends thousands on dog health issues

A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

