Grand Rapids Business Journal
$25M Fruit Ridge bridge investment reflects Walker’s growth
A redevelopment project for a local bridge received state approval and funding as the surrounding city has experienced significant growth in recent years. State lawmakers recently approved $25 million in funding to update and modernize the Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge over I-96 in Walker — a project which has been a long time in the making, according to Walker Mayor Gary Carey.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
BAMF Health wins Business Journal’s Newsmaker of the Year
The Business Journal’s 2022 Newsmakers made headlines this year for their creativity, resilience and community partnerships, helping West Michigan thrive through their commitment and hard work, none more so than BAMF Health. The Grand Rapids Business Journal (GRBJ) on Thursday, Feb. 9, celebrated its 2022 Newsmakers at an award...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution
Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids’ hot housing market starts to cool down
For the first time since July 2020, most homes across the nation sold below listing price, but the Grand Rapids market remains warm. Grand Rapids list-to-sale prices have declined steadily since the middle 2022, but final purchase price is still 103.1% of the listing price, according to MLS data. Inventory...
Consumers Energy offering free smart thermostats to help combat high power bills
Consumers Energy said it is looking to help customers save on their utility bills by gifting them a free smart thermostat.
Mona Makki Named to Corewell Health East Board
The Board of Directors for Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont before its merger with Grand Rapids’ Spectrum Health, appointed Mona Makki to the board to help guide and lead the […] The post Mona Makki Named to Corewell Health East Board appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
M-37 expansion project continues progression in Caledonia with estimated 2025 start date
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those who live in Caledonia, or even pass through it, it's no secret that M-37 can be a time consuming road to travel in the morning and afternoon hours. Caledonia resident Claudia Wrogg just found out that the Michigan Department of Transportation is planning...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Muskegon homeowner gets $27K tax bill from city, in disbelief as Feb. deadline looms
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Imagine getting a $27-thousand bill for a vacant property you own. That’s the reality for Muskegon County property owner Fred Lakes. He said he was getting nowhere with the city as the due date loomed and contacted the 13 Help Team. “I was--I was...
Section of Grand Haven boardwalk partly funded by school children getting redo
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A section of Grand Haven’s popular river boardwalk is scheduled for a redo before the busy summer season. The project that will involve replacing a 250-foot section near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building, according to information provided to the Grand Haven City Council.
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
WOOD
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
During World War II, Japanese bomb balloon landed in West Michigan
Lawrence “Buzz” Baily was 9 years old and headed to a local sledding hill with two friends when they noticed a large balloon descending over a North Dorr farm field near the Kent-Allegan county line.
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization. In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at...
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
