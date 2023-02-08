Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Tri-City Herald
Colts Superstar Voices Support for Jeff Saturday
It’s no secret that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a “rough start” to his coaching career. After the firing of now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during the season, owner Jim Irsay thrust the Colts’ great into the head coaching spot, even overstepping general manager Chris Ballard, who reportedly wanted special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, instead.
Tri-City Herald
What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?
The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Receiving Expert Opinions on Damar Hamlin’s Football Future
The Bills and their medical staff are making plans for Damar Hamlin to meet with additional health experts to assist the safety in making a decision about his future in football, the NFL’s chief medical officer Allen Sills said Friday. Speaking with reporters during a videoconference ahead of Super...
Tri-City Herald
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: P Jamie Gillan
Punter Jamie Gillan is a promising young talent that formed quite a reputation in the league for his powerful leg. The Scotland native is known as the "Scottish Hammer," and when you see him punt, you’ll understand why. After going undrafted in 2019, Gillan signed with the Cleveland Browns...
Tri-City Herald
Darren Waller to Aaron Rodgers: ‘If You Come, It’s Gonna Be Lit’
Las Vegas Raiders stars Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have made it apparent they would like quarterback Aaron Rodgers to join them in Sin City. Now another Raider has joined in on the pitch to get the four-time MVP to Vegas. Raiders tight end Darren Waller gave his thoughts on...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Cephus Johnson III, Quarterback, Southeastern La. Lions
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Matt Guzman Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout
The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team. Ross began his...
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Tri-City Herald
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff
This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023. To do that, Georgia will first have to...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft
While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
