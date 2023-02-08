ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Colts Superstar Voices Support for Jeff Saturday

It’s no secret that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a “rough start” to his coaching career. After the firing of now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during the season, owner Jim Irsay thrust the Colts’ great into the head coaching spot, even overstepping general manager Chris Ballard, who reportedly wanted special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, instead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?

The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Bills Receiving Expert Opinions on Damar Hamlin’s Football Future

The Bills and their medical staff are making plans for Damar Hamlin to meet with additional health experts to assist the safety in making a decision about his future in football, the NFL’s chief medical officer Allen Sills said Friday. Speaking with reporters during a videoconference ahead of Super...
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: P Jamie Gillan

Punter Jamie Gillan is a promising young talent that formed quite a reputation in the league for his powerful leg. The Scotland native is known as the "Scottish Hammer," and when you see him punt, you’ll understand why. After going undrafted in 2019, Gillan signed with the Cleveland Browns...
ARKANSAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?

On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout

The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team. Ross began his...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets

Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff

This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023. To do that, Georgia will first have to...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft

While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.

