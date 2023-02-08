ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

anash.org

Shluchos Unite and Inspire at Kinus Opening Session

The opening general session of the Kinus Hashluchos was held in the Brooklyn Armory on Thursday night, bringing together all the Shluchos in one room in celebration of the Hakhel year. The opening general session of the Kinus Hashluchos was held in the Brooklyn Armory on Thursday night, bringing together...
BROOKLYN, NY
anash.org

Worldwide Jewry Rallies in Support of Federman Orphans

As the Federman family reels from this unimaginable tragedy, Klal Yisroel must unite to provide for her 12 beautiful young children. Let us do our part to ensure they are cared for by the worldwide Chabad family. As Chabad Rebbetzins from all over the globe gather in Brooklyn, N.Y., to...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
SOMERVILLE, NJ

