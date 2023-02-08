WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...

WAYNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO