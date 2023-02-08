ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Fightful

Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute

Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
Fightful

Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See

Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Fightful

The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Fightful

Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy

Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Fightful

Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster

Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
Fightful

Kevin Nash: I Thought You Won A Elimination Chamber Match By Getting Eliminated

Kevin Nash recalls being the first person ever eliminated from a Elimination Chamber match. When the Elimination Chamber match was introduced back in November 2002, there was quite a bit of excitement from fans surrounding the brand new match type. Although the concept of the match was fairly simple when first introduced, there were supposedly a few performers that didn't quite get it.
Fightful

Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode

Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
Fightful

Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Fightful

Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements

AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Fightful

Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania

Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
FLORIDA STATE
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy