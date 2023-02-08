Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute
Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
NWA Nuff Said Results (2/11/23): Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona, Kevin Kiley vs. EC3, More
NWA Nuff Said (2/11) Pre-Show: La Rosa Negara def. Missa Kate by pinfall. Fans can find full coverage of all NWA events in our results section.
MJF Hates Snitches, Sami Zayn Is Laser-Focused, Rey Mysterio Respects Santos Escobar | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of NWA Nuff Said on Saturday, February 11, 2023. - MJF is tired of snitches calling the Nassau PD on him following the story he shared on the 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite:. - Tonight is NWA Nuff Said and the pre-show will be live...
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Matt Morgan Says He Was Set To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble, Details Why It Didn't Happen
Matt Morgan discusses why he never returned to WWE. Although Matt Morgan got his start in WWE's Tough Enough program, 'The Blueprint' departed the company in 2005 and has yet to return. After leaving WWE, Morgan had stints with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before stepping away from the ring in a full-time capacity back in early 2014.
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Joey Janela Believes JCW J-Cup Will Be Talked About Similar To PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
After a nine-year hiatus, The Jersey J-Cup returns on Saturday, February 11 with a lineup that features "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Billie Starkz, Alex Shelley, Alec Price, Joey Janela, and more. In the past, the J-Cup has been one of the top tournaments in independent wrestling with a winners...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
Kevin Nash: I Thought You Won A Elimination Chamber Match By Getting Eliminated
Kevin Nash recalls being the first person ever eliminated from a Elimination Chamber match. When the Elimination Chamber match was introduced back in November 2002, there was quite a bit of excitement from fans surrounding the brand new match type. Although the concept of the match was fairly simple when first introduced, there were supposedly a few performers that didn't quite get it.
Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode
Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
Randy Couture Reflects On Brock Lesnar Fight, Comments On CM Punk's UFC Career
At UFC 91, Randy Couture faced Brock Lesnar in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in UFC history. Lesnar was just 2-1 in his MMA career (1-1 in UFC) and already receiving a UFC Heavyweight Title shot against Couture, who was a legend in the sport, but hadn't fought for over a year due to a dispute with UFC.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Mick Foley: If Sami Zayn's Match With Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody
Mick Foley comments on the ongoing Sami Zayn/Bloodline storyline. Currently, Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest man of all of professional wrestling. Zayn recently turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble premium live event, which was a moment that many fans had anticipated after The Bloodline's treatment of both Zayn and Kevin Owens in recent months.
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
