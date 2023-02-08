'It was really strange': 700 pounds of acorns found stuffed by woodpeckers inside walls of California home

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO