'It was really strange': 700 pounds of acorns found stuffed by woodpeckers inside walls of California home

Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Maryland business owners collect donations for Turkey earthquake survivors
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland business owners are trying to make a difference for survivors of the catastrophicearthquake in Turkey. Aslihan Nuri has family that lives in Turkey and felt the earthquake when it hit. She said they are physically OK, but her hometown has been ravaged. "It's horrible. It's...
Wbaltv.com
Cold enough for snow over weekend?
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how colder air will reach Maryland over the weekend as a storm approaches. So, will it be cold enough for snow?
Wbaltv.com
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Wbaltv.com
Package of abortion bills in Maryland includes constitutional amendment
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A who's who of Maryland Democratic leaders stood Thursday in solidarity behind a package of four bills designed to protect a woman's right to choose. The bill that would have the most impact, House Bill 705, asks voters by referendum to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
Wbaltv.com
USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
Comments / 0