As someone who studies local history, I often get asked the question, “What is your favorite historical site in Dickson County?”. A number of places come to mind, from the old courthouse in Charlotte, to the Ruskin Cave, to the Hotel Halbrook in downtown Dickson. But personally, my favorite place is the “Lonesome Cabin.” If you are not familiar with where it is, it’s located in Burns, right off of Highway 96 near the center of town. It’s an old log cabin set in a valley right next to Beaverdam Creek. It’s one of the few examples we have left of an old homestead from the 1800s.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO