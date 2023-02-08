ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers

A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents

The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Think Rubix names Emma Willis principal

Emma Willis of Rogers has joined public affairs and consulting agency Think Rubix as a principal. Launched in 2017, Think Rubix touts itself as a minority-certified and woman-led agency for social impact. It maintains headquarters in Washington, D.C. and has staff in Arkansas, California and Africa. “With a career dedicated...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Morning accident in Bentonville cleared

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A traffic accident caused a major backup Wednesday morning on I-49 northbound at exit 88 in Bentonville. According to the incident report from ARDOT, there were two vehicles involved, including a commercial vehicle. Our reporter on the scene saw a pickup truck and van involved in the incident.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Italian restaurant to reopen under new management

We’ve been trying to figure out what is happening with beloved local restaurant Pesto Cafe for a while now, and the picture became a little more clear this week. A social media post by private chef Lance Corbin indicates the baton for the restaurant has been passed, and the cafe will soon open under new management.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
BENTONVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
talkbusiness.net

Fay Jones School faculty-led projects earn recognition

The Architect’s Newspaper (AN), an architectural publication that covers the United States in monthly printed issues and online, has awarded several projects that originated in the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The publication’s 2022 AN Best of Design Awards recognized projects designed by...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man sentenced for drug trafficking

KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.
NOEL, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK

