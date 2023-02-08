Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonPineville, MO
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
Related
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers
A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
Tanglewood Lodge destroyed in fire; people pour out support
A fire destroyed Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have reached out to the owners on social media and over the phone.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
talkbusiness.net
Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents
The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
talkbusiness.net
Think Rubix names Emma Willis principal
Emma Willis of Rogers has joined public affairs and consulting agency Think Rubix as a principal. Launched in 2017, Think Rubix touts itself as a minority-certified and woman-led agency for social impact. It maintains headquarters in Washington, D.C. and has staff in Arkansas, California and Africa. “With a career dedicated...
KHBS
Morning accident in Bentonville cleared
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A traffic accident caused a major backup Wednesday morning on I-49 northbound at exit 88 in Bentonville. According to the incident report from ARDOT, there were two vehicles involved, including a commercial vehicle. Our reporter on the scene saw a pickup truck and van involved in the incident.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Italian restaurant to reopen under new management
We’ve been trying to figure out what is happening with beloved local restaurant Pesto Cafe for a while now, and the picture became a little more clear this week. A social media post by private chef Lance Corbin indicates the baton for the restaurant has been passed, and the cafe will soon open under new management.
Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
USACE to preserve parts of town underneath Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to preserve and remove a historic town underneath Beaver Lake.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
talkbusiness.net
Fay Jones School faculty-led projects earn recognition
The Architect’s Newspaper (AN), an architectural publication that covers the United States in monthly printed issues and online, has awarded several projects that originated in the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The publication’s 2022 AN Best of Design Awards recognized projects designed by...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man sentenced for drug trafficking
KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
Comments / 0