'It was really strange': 700 pounds of acorns found stuffed by woodpeckers inside walls of California home

WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
NC Firefighter Cancer Alliance launches new initiatives to support firefighters with cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Cancer is aleading cause of death among firefighters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response to fire departments across North Carolina that have dealt with cancer in some form, the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance recently announced three new initiatives. The initiatives will target firefighters who have received a cancer diagnosis along with their families.
Opioid-related overdose deaths continue to climb
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Drug overdose deaths continue to climb in South Carolina, according to DHEC’s latestdata. From 2020 to 2021, South Carolina saw an increase of more than 25% in drug overdose deaths. Opioids continue to be the leading cause of those deaths, contributing to over 1,733 of...
Rain expected, snow shower bursts possible in some parts of Upstate, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rain and strong winds will be the story through Sunday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Live radar | Active alerts | Traffic | Extended forecast. Rain continues to be steady through Sunday morning. Track rain, and snow showers on live radar. 1-2 inches of rain...
South Carolina weekend snow potential
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
Snow possible in South Carolina Saturday into Sunday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are several factors in play, but part of the Upstate area of South Carolina could see snow this weekend. The timing is Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers the region. As temperatures drop, Saturday...
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
