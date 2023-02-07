Read full article on original website
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
Digital Marketing Software for Businesses in 2023
Digital marketing tools and software are essential components of any modern business’s strategy for success. By increasing the digital presence of a company, these tools can help to drive more sales and enhance brand recognition. When used properly, digital marketing tools and software can provide businesses with powerful ways to reach out to their target audiences, build relationships, increase customer loyalty, and generate leads.
OnlineCheckWriter.com Adds Payment Integrations With Several Accounting Platforms
B2B payments platform OnlineCheckWriter.com has added integrations with several accounting platforms. With these payment integrations, users of the platforms can import checks, bills and invoices and pay them, thereby avoiding manual entries, OnlineCheckWriter.com said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release. The new integrations include Bill.com, Create Check from PDF,...
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
aiexpress.io
ChatGPT and LLM-based chatbots set to improve customer experience
Giant language mannequin–pushed synthetic intelligence (AI) chatbots burst into prominence in current weeks, capturing enterprise leaders’ consideration throughout numerous industries. One such chatbot, ChatGPT, made particularly notable waves within the tech world, garnering over 1 million users inside every week of its launch. ChatGPT and different turbo-charged fashions...
The Journal
Microsoft Introduces Full Suite of Learning Accelerator Tools at No Extra Cost
Coaching for Students and Progress Monitors for Teachers Cover Media Literacy and Search, Math, and Speaking and Presentation Skills. Less than a year after introducing its Reading Coach and Reading Progress tools for education users, Microsoft today introduced an entire suite of similar tools called Learning Accelerators that focus on digital literacy, speaking and presentation skills, and math, each with a “Coach” tool for students and a “Progress” monitoring and assigning tool for teachers.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
nrn.com
How the new generation of AI will impact the restaurant industry
Up until now, AI implementation in restaurants has mostly referred to robot automation like drive-thru and phonebank AI. But the next generation of artificial intelligence that undoubtedly has the whole world buzzing is generative AI. And while platforms like OpenAI and tools like ChatGPT have been gaining attention mainly in the art and media spheres for AI-written news articles or AI-created digital paintings, restaurants should also be paying attention.
King of Prussia’s Qlik Details Data Trends to Help Businesses Thrive in 2023
Whether inflation, global conflict or supply chain disruption, 2022 was full of significant events that have fundamentally impacted the business landscape. The undercurrent is an accelerating de-globalization process. But this isn’t just geo-political in nature; the re-distribution of power and fragmentation of data are inextricably linked.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fleet Owner
Geotab integrates with Cummins, adds curated data tool for fleets
An upcoming integration between Geotab and Cummins will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates for Cummins engine control units directly through Geotab’s GO9 device, the companies announced during Geotab’s Connect 2023 event in Orlando, Florida. During the event, Geotab unveiled Data Connector, an integrated intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs and supply chain, talent, and regulatory pressures.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Bitcoin-demanding cybercriminals use bug from 2021 to initiate global ransomware attack
Our fave read today was Connie’s piece with advice for startups that have the government as their target customer. In honor of Black history month, we want to share some good news for BIPOC founders, as more funding is becoming available: Dominic-Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. Meanwhile, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising a $50 million opportunity fund earmarked for social impact ventures and founders of color. — Christine and Haje.
iheart.com
Are you ready for brain-tracking technology? Because it's ALREADY HERE!
This week, Glenn showed a deeply disturbing video of a presentation during the World Economic Forum Davos Summit promoting brain-tracking technology and how it can be integrated into our daily lives—like the workplace. The presentation begins by showing this dystopian-like video showing how brain-tracking tech can be used in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
