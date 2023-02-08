Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: a sweet way to recognize Oregon’s statehood
OPB’s “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest with videos, articles and this weekly newsletter. To keep you sated between episodes, we’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem. This week she wishes Oregon a happy birthday by looking at the state’s centennial celebration.
opb.org
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new beaver protections could be eliminated; Washington gets HUD help
Proposal would eliminate Oregon’s new beaver protections in exclusive farm zones. The Private Forest Accord, a compromise struck between timber and environmental groups, imposed new logging setbacks along streams and increased protections for beavers, among other provisions. However, new restrictions on killing beavers wouldn’t apply in Oregon’s exclusive farm use zones under proposed changes to a landmark timber management law passed last year. Critics say the new beaver control limits were inadvertently extended to some farmland when the agreement was incorporated into forestry statutes in 2022. (Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press)
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: Whiskey scandals and cannabis taxes
Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s show, we’ll explain the unfurling scandal over rare alcohol and how state regulators may have abused their access. And we’ll look at the growing call for changes in how Oregon spends cannabis taxes under Measure 110, the historic drug decriminalization law.
opb.org
Legalizing jaywalking to reduce enforcement inequities considered at Washington statehouse
Racial and social justice advocates asked Washington legislators on Wednesday to repeal laws against jaywalking. However, a bill to do that generated lots of skeptical questions during a state House committee hearing and its prospects are unclear. The advocates who want to legalize jaywalking provided data to show that Black...
opb.org
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality names new director
On Friday, the commission overseeing the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality voted unanimously to appoint Leah Feldon as the agency’s new leader. Feldon, who has been with the agency for more than 18 years, was most recently serving as interim director since September when Richard Whitman resigned. Feldon was previously the state agency’s deputy director and has served in several different positions within the agency since 2005.
opb.org
Oregon churns out renewable energy, but needs batteries to store it
From the outside, ESS Inc.’s headquarters is the type of warehouse thousands of commuters on I-5 pass by everyday without giving it a second look. The trees surrounding the blue building make it look small and peaceful. But inside it bustles with energy — both from the chatting workers...
opb.org
Oregon employment expected to grow 13% by 2031
Oregon is expected to add about 265,000 new jobs between now and 2031. That’s according to an analysis released on Thursday by the Oregon Employment Department. That would represent a 13% increase. Job openings at places like restaurants and hotels are expected to grow the fastest, said Sarah Cunningham,...
opb.org
Animals and neighbors warm to Wallowa River restoration project
Your browser does not support the audio element. One of Ian Wilson’s greatest joys is going down to the short stretch of the Wallowa River on his family’s ranch to fly fish. “For me, it’s the equivalent of … church for someone who is deeply religious,” he said....
opb.org
Oregon Humanities offers free classes to students who might not consider college
Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than 20 years, Oregon Humanities has made a series of college classes available for free to people who either might not be able to afford higher education, or who never saw themselves as students. The classes are called “Humanity in Perspective,” and provide an interdisciplinary exploration of art, literature, culture and philosophy.
Comments / 0