Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
FDNY responds to fire at residence in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twelve FDNY units responded Friday night to a fire at a residence in West Brighton. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home at 185 Bement Ct., and placed under control by 8:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.
Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
Love is in the air. Share it with a new furry family member. Feb. 11-12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While adopting a pet may take a bit longer than you’d like, it indicates that the rescue agencies are making sure they find the best home and family for these loving animals. Don’t be discouraged; know that they are looking out for the best interest of the pet and the person adopting.
A 1940′s farm stand in West Brighton | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — I came across this photo of the Forest Avenue Farmers on Forest Avenue from the early 1940s and it stopped me in my tracks. It was located opposite McDonald Playground, where the Dunkin’ Donuts is now, close to Pastosa’s. Some might remember other...
4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.
NYPD: Armed robbery at bagel store in Meiers Corners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Meiers Corners on Friday night. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. at 310 Bradley Ave., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Bradley Bagels is the business listed...
Parade leadership must go. It’s the right thing to do (letter to the editor)
It is time for the Catholic Church, its leaders on Staten Island and its satellite organizations, namely the AOH, to step in and put an end to the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade’s continued discrimination toward the Pride Center of Staten Island, and all of Staten Island’s proud LGBTQ community.
Letters to the Editor — Feb. 10, 2023
The Issue: The killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Brooklyn. Off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz was allegedly gunned down by a savage who has no place in a civilized society (“Ambushed officer dies,” Feb. 8). Officer Fayaz represented everything that is good in this city, while the waste of oxygen who allegedly ended his life is the poster boy for all that is wrong. We’ve watched these tragedies play out over and over again in our city, followed by useless commentaries on what needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future. New York lawmakers have...
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
Making history: Staten Island Justice Marina Cora Mundy appointed to N.Y.’s first all-female appellate panel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A former Staten Island judge is now making history in Brooklyn. Hon. Marina Cora Mundy was one of three women sworn in last month as an associate justice of the Appellate Term, Second Judicial District, making it the first all-female appellate panel in New York.
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine’s Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named “Police Officer of the Year” by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
earnthenecklace.com
Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?
Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here’s what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.
Staten Islander faces charges in connection with fatal Brooklyn crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 61-year-old South Beach man has been charged in a Brooklyn pedestrian crash that killed a 67-year-old woman as she tried to cross the street last summer, police said. The driver of the Ford E-350 van involved in the incident, Jin Lin, was charged with...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?
This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
