Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John's University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support "A Special Place" for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney's office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Feb. 10, 2023

The Issue: The killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Brooklyn. Off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz was allegedly gunned down by a savage who has no place in a civilized society ("Ambushed officer dies," Feb. 8). Officer Fayaz represented everything that is good in this city, while the waste of oxygen who allegedly ended his life is the poster boy for all that is wrong. We've watched these tragedies play out over and over again in our city, followed by useless commentaries on what needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future. New York lawmakers have...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine's Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault

Editor's Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named "Police Officer of the Year" by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?

Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here's what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation's oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site's rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
